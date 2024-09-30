IIFA Rocks 2024: A Spectacular Finale To The IIFA Festival 2024

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



IIFA Rocks 2024 delivered a breath-taking grand finale to the IIFA Festival, igniting Yas Island, Abu Dhabi with an electrifying fusion of music, glamour, and star power. This unforgettable night celebrated the crme de la crme of Indian cinema, reaffirming IIFA's unrivaled status as a global cultural phenomenon and the ultimate showcase of artistic brilliance and cinematic excellence.

The evening witnessed a soul-stirring performance by the legendary musical trio Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, whose iconic compositions have shaped Bollywood music for three decades. Their captivating blend of classic hits and contemporary sounds set the tone for a night filled with musical brilliance. The audience was transported through time as they celebrated the trio's monumental 30-year journey in Indian cinema, making it a landmark moment of the event.

Following them, the immensely talented Shilpa Rao mesmerized the audience with her powerful vocals, effortlessly switching between melodious ballads and upbeat numbers, leaving the crowd spellbound. Her versatility as one of Indian cinema's most sought-after playback singers shone brightly on the IIFA Rocks stage.

Honey Singh then took the energy to new heights with his signature fusion of rap and Bollywood beats, delivering an electrifying performance that had the audience on their feet. His chart-topping hits and dynamic stage presence made for an unforgettable set.

The sensational Lulia Vantur added a layer of elegance and charm to the night with her captivating vocals, bringing grace and sophistication to the star-studded evening.

In addition to these breath-taking performances, IIFA Rocks 2024 also paid homage to the trailblazers of Indian cinema, spotlighting the technical brilliance behind the scenes. The night recognized excellence in categories such as Cinematography, Screenplay, Dialogues, Editing, Choreography, Sound Design, Sound Mixing, Background Score, and Special Effects (Visual). These awards celebrated the unsung heroes whose creativity and technical mastery power the magic of Indian cinema.

IIFA 2024 TECHNICAL CATEGORY WINNERS LIST:

Cinematography: G. K. Vishnu | Film -Jawan





Screenplay: Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Jaskunwar Kohli, Anurag Pathak, Aayush Saxena, Vikas Divyakirti | Film - 12th Fail





Dialogues: Ishita Moitra| Film- Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani





Editing: Sandeep Reddy Vanga| Film- Animal





Choreography: Bosco – Caesar| Film- Pathaan





Sound Design: Sachin Sudhakaran, Hariharan M |Film- Animal





Sound Mixing: Sampath Alwar, Chris Jacobson, Rob Marshall, Marti Humphrey|Film- Jawan





Background Score: Harshavardhan Rameshwar| Film - Animal





Special Effects (Visual)- Redchillies| Film - Jawan





Celebrating the achievements and triumphs of South Indian cinema, with its focus on Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries: IIFA UTSAVAM 2024 Technical category winners are:

Cinematography: Tamil |Ravi Varman| Film Ponniyin Selvan Part – 2





Screenplay: Tamil |Alfred Prakash, Vignesh Raja| Film Por Thozhil





Dialogues: Telugu|Mahesh Babu P| Film Miss Shetty Mr





Editing: Telugu| Ujwal Kulkarni | Film Salaar: Part 1 -Cease Fire





Choreography : Telugu |Prem Rakshit Master | Film Dasara | Chamkeela Angeelesi





Production Design: Tamil|Thota Tharani | Film Ponniyin Selvan Part – 2





Background Score: Tamil | A. R. Rahman | Film

Ponniyin Selvan Part – 2





Special Effects (Visual)| Malayalam |Mindstein Studios|Film 2018: Everyone Is A Hero









