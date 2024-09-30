Tech Firm UST To Expand India Footprint, Create 3,000 Jobs In 5 Years

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) Digital transformation solutions company UST on Monday announced to expand its presence in India by adding over 3,000 new jobs at its upcoming campus in the country in the next five years.

The company, which has set a target of hiring 6,000 employees in the next five years, is geared up to inaugurate its campus in Kochi by December 2027.

It currently employs more than 2,800 people at its existing facility in Infopark Kochi.

“The company has shown high levels of commitment and determination in setting this goal of having its own state-of-the-art space in the industrial hub of Kerala, and the results will soon show off,” said Susanth Kurunthil, CEO, Infopark Kochi.

To be completed in three years, the new campus will come up in a nine-acre land at Infopark Kochi Phase 2. The new campus will have space for 4,400 seats with an area of over 6,00,000 square feet, according to the company.

The digital transformation solutions firm currently caters to the US, the UK and Asia Pacific (APAC) customers in domains such as healthcare, retail, telecom, financial services/asset management and hi-tech.

Krishna Sudheendra, CEO, UST, said that the new campus will not only strengthen UST's presence in the region but also attract more clients and create new work opportunities.

According to Alexander Varghese, COO, UST, the strategic location of Kochi aids companies to easily connect and reach out to other IT locations in the country.

“With UST's own campus coming up in Kochi, we will be able to add jobs and customers in a big way,” said Varghese.

Founded in 1999, UST has expanded its presence in India with offices in Hyderabad, Kochi, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad and Hosur.