Techdemocracy Achieves SOC 2 - Type 2 Certification, Reinforcing Commitment To Data Security And Confidentiality

TechDemocracy achieves SOC2 Type 2 Certification

PISCATAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TechDemocracy , a global cybersecurity leader, announces its SOC 2 Type 2 certification, showcasing its commitment to the highest standards of security, confidentiality, and availability for client data.This remarkable milestone further underscores the company's commitment to delivering secure and reliable services delivery capabilities to its valued customers across the globe.The SOC 2 Type 2 certification is a rigorous and highly sought-after audit standard, designed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), that requires companies to adhere to some of the most stringent criteria in the industry.It involves a detailed examination of the company's operational controls over a continuous monitoring period and attests to TechDemocracy's ability to not only design but also effectively implement those controls over time.“The SOC 2 Type 2 certification is notoriously difficult to achieve, requiring extensive documentation, flawless execution of security protocols, and continuous monitoring to ensure compliance,” said Todd Rossin, CEO of TechDemocracy.“This achievement emphasizes our steadfast commitment to delivering secure, reliable, and compliant solutions for our clients. It's a testament to our entire team's dedication to upholding the highest standards of cybersecurity.”With this certification:- Clients can rely on TechDemocracy to protect their sensitive data with the highest levels of security and confidentiality.- TechDemocracy can help clients navigate complex regulatory requirements, leveraging best practices for security and privacy.- TechDemocracy can leverage its certified processes and rapid response capabilities to help organizations reduce risks and minimize the impact of cyber threats.- TechDemocracy can deliver customized Identity & Access Management (IAM) and cybersecurity solutions designed to meet each client's unique needsand industry standards.“In today's environment, data security is a top concern for businesses,” said Sushil Madhukar, Chief Principal - Customer Success at TechDemocracy.“This certification ensures our clients that their data is secured with the utmost standards of protection and confidentiality, highlighting our strong internal processes and commitment to trust.”About TechDemocracyWith over two decades of cybersecurity expertise and 1600+ global engagements, TechDemocracy specializes in workforce IAM and customer identity & access management (CIAM), governance, risk and compliance (GRC), holistic cybersecurity, and managed security services . Combining cutting-edge technology, certified experts, and proven processes, the company helps organizations secure their digital infrastructure and manage risk. With a global presence in the US, India, Canada, and the Philippines, TechDemocracy fully manages identity security solutions throughout the entire identity journey. For more information, visit .

