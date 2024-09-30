Agency People News In Brief (September 30, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK -

FGS Global has hired Christine Graeff as its new global chief growth officer. In her new role at FGS Global, Graeff will be responsible for developing and implementing growth strategies for the firm. She will also oversee the firm's global business development efforts and build relationships with key clients and stakeholders.



WASHINGTON - The Alpine Group, a affairs firm, has named Keenan Austin Reed as its new CEO. Reed will succeed Les Spivey, who will transition to president. Reed brings a wealth of experience and a track record of transformational leadership to the role. In her new role as CEO, Reed will be responsible for overseeing the firm's overall strategy and operations. She will also work to expand the firm's client base and build relationships with key stakeholders.



WASHINGTON - Glen Echo Group has promoted Katie Barr to president. Barr previously served as COO and executive VP. In addition to this leadership role, Barr will also work closely with

partners, representing the firm's tech and innovation capabilities across the platform.



TRENTON, NJ - Taft Communications has promoted Aaron Brown to senior creative director and Jesseka Kadylak to director of digital media. Both will strengthen the firm's ability to support integrated communications campaigns. Brown, who joined Taft in 2019, has expertise across Taft's key focus areas including social impact, health, and corporate purpose and responsibility. Kadylak, now in her eighth year with the firm, has nearly 20 years of experience in the digital sphere. Kadylak has been instrumental in providing strong creative solutions to clients like ReThink Energy NJ and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.



AUSTIN, TX - Myosin Marketing has appointed Meghan McCanney as director of content and communications. McCanney brings over 15 years of experience in brand storytelling and strategic communication to help drive organizational and client initiatives. In her new role at Myosin, McCanney will be responsible for developing and implementing content strategies that align with the company's overall marketing goals. She will also oversee the creation of high-quality content, including blog posts, articles, social media posts, and other marketing materials.

