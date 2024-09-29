Helicopter Crash In North Waziristan Claims 6 Lives, 8 Injured

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) North Waziristan – A helicopter crash in the Shiwa area of Mir Ali sub-division in North Waziristan has left six people dead and 12 injured.

According to official sources, the helicopter was carrying officers from the Mari Company Limited (MPCL) at the time of the crash, with a total of 14 people on board. The were immediately transported to CMH Thall Hospital, where they are receiving medical care.

Following the incident, rescuers and security personnel reached the area and cordoned it off. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident while the region mourns the loss of life in this tragic incident.