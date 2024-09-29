Russians Drop Ammunition From Drone In Kherson - Man Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man was wounded in Kherson as a result of a drone dropping ammunition.

This was reported in Telegram by the Kherson Regional Military Command, Ukrinform reports.

“Another resident of Kherson was as a result of a munition drop from a UAV. At the time of the strike, the 51-year-old man was on the street. He suffered an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg. Medics are providing assistance to the victim,” the post reads.

At the same time, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko said that the wounded man is 47 years old.

“As a result of the enemy dropping explosives from a drone in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson at about 16.30, a man born in 1977 sustained a mine-blast trauma, an injury to his left leg and a fracture of the right leg,” Mrochko said.

As reported, this is not the first drone attack on Kherson on September 29. In the morning, a 56-year-old man was wounded in Dniprovsky district. In the afternoon, a minibus was also attacke , but no one was injured.