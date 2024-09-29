Doha Forum Delegation Completes Strategic Engagement Week In US

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A delegation from Doha Forum Qatars flagship promoting diplomacy, dialogue and diversity has completed a week of strategic engagement in Washington D.C. and New York City, on the margins of the General Assembly High-Level Week 2024.

Led by Doha Forum General Manager, Maha Al Kuwari, the week-long program of events focused on global discussions around key issues related to global governance, and helped shape the agenda for Doha Forums annual flagship event held on Dec. 7-8, 2024.

Al Kuwari said: "The United Nations General Assembly is one of the most important weeks of the year for diplomacy and dialogue around shared visions of the most pressing issues of our time. I am proud that the work of Doha Forum continues to drive conversations and policy at a time the world needs unity and understanding rather than conflict and division."

Highlights of the trip included the Launch of the Future of International Cooperation Report 2024 in Washington D.C. The Doha Forum delegation attended the launch of the annual report that addressed critical issues of AI governance as it relates to development and security.

The event, co-sponsored by the Embassy of the State of Qatar to the United States, also brought together officials from the State Department, Microsoft, and global governance experts at Stimson Center.

Al Kuwari also participated in a workshop discussion about harnessing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other cyber-technologies for a safe, just, and sustainable future'.

Following the intense week of panel discussions and stakeholder engagement, Al Kuwari, added: "This week underlined the contribution that Doha Forum makes to the critical conversations held by global leaders and policymakers who influence diplomacy and dialogue.

"I was proud to contribute to the discussions around the United Nations General Assembly and highlight what we have accomplished with our key partners over the last twelve months. Crucially, it was an opportunity to prepare for the discussion we will have at Doha Forum 2024."

The Doha Forum 2023 brought together 3500 participants from over 120 countries, including 270 key speakers across 45 sessions.

