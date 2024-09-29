Sharjah Chamber reiterates its commitment to enhancing business cooperation with Tunisia

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, September 26, 2024

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has reaffirmed its commitment to expanding collaboration with the UAE Embassy in Tunisia, with a particular focus on bolstering economic and trade relations between the two countries.

The Chamber also seeks to facilitate investment opportunities for the private sectors of both Sharjah and Tunisia, promoting mutual growth and economic development.

These remarks were made during a meeting held at SCCI’s headquarters between H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, and H.E. Dr. Iman Ahmed Al Salami, the UAE Ambassador to Tunisia.

The meeting was attended by H.E Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of the Sharjah Chamber; Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director of Economic Relations and Marketing at SCCI, and Sultan Abdullah Al Ali, Head of Investor Services Section at SCCI.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to enhance communication channels between the business community in Sharjah and its counterpart in Tunisia.

They emphasised the importance of organising joint events and business forums that bring together entrepreneurs and businessmen from both nations to explore key investment opportunities and forge partnerships to create joint ventures across promising sectors.

Al Owais noted that engaging with the diplomatic community is integral to Sharjah Chamber’s strategy for fostering cross-border economic partnerships and strengthening trade and investment ties with global business communities.

He reiterated the Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to advancing economic and investment relations with Tunisia, with the aim to elevate bilateral trade to new heights that meet the aspirations of the two brotherly countries.

For her part, H.E. Dr. Iman Al Salami affirmed the embassy's commitment to supporting the Sharjah Chamber in facilitating the organisation of economic forums and events in Tunisia. These efforts aim to introduce the private sector to investment opportunities in Sharjah and strengthen cooperation between investors and entrepreneurs from both nations.

Following the meeting, the Sharjah Chamber held an extensive working session between H.E. Dr. Iman Al Salami and the heads and members of the sectoral working groups operating under the chamber's umbrella.

The session aimed to gain insight into Tunisia’s investment framework and mechanism and explore avenues for enhancing economic and investment cooperation between the business communities of both countries.

Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan highlighted that the meeting underscores the commitment of both countries to enhancing bilateral relations and fostering collaborative efforts.

He noted that the exchange of ideas and expertise and the identification of new areas for investment and growth will contribute to sustainable development and deepen economic partnerships between the two countries.





