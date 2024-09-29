Hezbollah assures passing of drone director

(MENAFN) Hezbollah has officially confirmed the death of Mohammad Srour, the head of its drone and cruise missile command, following an Israeli attack in Beirut. The group announced his death in a post on Telegram on Friday, detailing the events surrounding the strike.



The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) claimed responsibility for the operation, stating that they had successfully targeted Srour, also known as Abu Saleh, in an attack on an apartment block located in the southern suburb of Beirut. In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), the IDF reported, “Fighter jets attacked Beirut and killed Mohammad Hussein Srour.”



Lebanon’s National News Agency revealed that the strike involved “three missiles” targeting a residential unit within a ten-story building. Following the attack, Hezbollah confirmed that Srour, aged 51, had been a member of the group since 1986 and played a pivotal role in military operations, particularly in overseeing the air force on the Lebanese front. He was responsible for directing and commanding numerous drone strikes against Israel.



Local reports indicated that the incident was the fourth attack in a week aimed at Hezbollah officials in heavily populated areas of southern Beirut. The recent strike resulted in the deaths of two individuals and left 15 others injured, including one woman who is in critical condition, as per Lebanon’s Health Ministry.



Since the previous Friday, Israel has reportedly eliminated at least three high-ranking Hezbollah commanders, including Ibrahim Aqil, Ahmed Wahbi, and Ibrahim Qubaisi. The assassination of Srour marks a significant escalation in the ongoing tensions between Israel and Lebanon.



In response to the growing conflict, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue large-scale military operations against Hezbollah, dismissing increasing international appeals for a ceasefire. This development underscores the volatile situation in the region and highlights the ongoing challenges facing both Hezbollah and Israeli forces as they navigate the escalating hostilities.

MENAFN29092024000045015687ID1108726968