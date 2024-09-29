Modi announces India advancing in quantum computing

(MENAFN) Prime Narendra Modi has announced that India is advancing to the forefront of quantum computing, highlighting the country’s commitment to enhancing its technological capabilities. Speaking during the inauguration of three new supercomputers, Modi emphasized the importance of high-performance computing in establishing national capabilities in the digital age. This event marked a significant milestone in the government's National Supercomputer Mission, initiated in 2015, which has allocated 45 billion rupees (approximately USD530 million) to create a of 70 supercomputing facilities across the nation.



Modi noted that computing power is becoming increasingly vital as countries strive for global leadership, asserting that India has a responsibility to harness scientific research for the betterment of humanity. According to government data, India has successfully developed 28 supercomputing systems, achieving a total processing capacity of 24.83 petaflops (PF), surpassing its initial target of 15-20 PF.



The latest additions to India’s supercomputing network include three 1PF PARAM Rudra Supercomputers, each costing 1.3 billion Indian rupees (USD15.5 million), along with two additional high-performance computing systems designed for weather and climate research. These facilities will be strategically deployed in Pune, Delhi, and Kolkata to support advanced scientific research endeavors.



During the inauguration, Modi reiterated that while India is making significant strides in high-tech sectors, the focus will also remain on ensuring that these advancements empower the underprivileged, reinforcing the government's commitment to inclusive growth. This initiative not only positions India as a key player in the global quantum computing landscape but also reflects its broader ambitions in science and technology.

