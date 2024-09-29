BRICS leaders criticize UN reform ‘paralysis’

(MENAFN) The foreign ministers of Brazil, India, and South Africa have united in their call for the expansion of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to better represent developing countries in global governance and economic decision-making. Meeting on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Mauro Vieira, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and Ronald Lamola expressed their collective frustration over the ongoing "paralysis" in UNSC reform negotiations. They lamented that current discussions have not captured the overwhelming support among United Nations member states for increasing the Security Council's membership.



In their joint statement, the ministers emphasized their commitment to advancing reforms not only within the Security Council but also within the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the broader international financial architecture. They called for immediate action to establish a fair, democratic, and equitable multilateral system that reflects the realities of the modern world.



The statement also addressed growing geopolitical tensions, advocating for dialogue and diplomacy as essential tools for peaceful resolution. The ministers highlighted the urgency of re-engaging in efforts for peace, contrasting this with divisive narratives that exacerbate fragmentation and polarization in global relations.



Brazil, India, and South Africa are part of the IBSA Dialogue, a coalition formed in 2003 to represent the largest democracies in the developing world. Alongside Germany and Japan, these nations are actively seeking permanent seats on the UNSC, aiming to reshape the council to better reflect the interests of a diverse range of countries. Their renewed push for reform underscores a critical moment in international relations, where the balance of power and influence is increasingly being re-evaluated.

MENAFN29092024000045015687ID1108726936