Health Min: Kuwait Keen To Enhance Int'l Cooperation In Medical Field

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 29 (KUNA)-- of Health Dr. Ahamd Al-Awadhi affirmed Kuwait's keenness to improve health system and enhance global cooperation in medical field, ensuring the delivery of quality health service.

This came in a press release following high-level meeting -which was on Thursday- on antimicrobial resistance between Dr. Al-Awadhi and Director-General of World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The meeting focused on discussing ways to enhance international cooperation towards the delivery of the Global Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance (GAP) also, discussed the humanitarian health challenges some countries of the Eastern Mediterranean are facing as well as the current humanitarian situations in the Gaza Strip.

The Minister of Health reaffirmed that Kuwait developed a national action plan to combat antimicrobial resistance based on a strong multi-sectoral approach on the "One Health" principle.

Also, Kuwait succeed in enhancing its participation in the World Health Organization's Global Surveillance System for Antibiotic Resistance and Use (GLAS), he added. (end)

