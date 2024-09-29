China claims America conducts ‘smear’ campaign

(MENAFN) In a pointed exchange during their recent meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Chinese Foreign Wang Yi urged U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to halt what he described as a “smear campaign” against China, particularly regarding Beijing's position on the Ukraine conflict. The discussions centered around escalating tensions in U.S.-China relations, with the ongoing hostilities between Moscow and Kiev taking a prominent role.



Blinken criticized China for allegedly fueling Russia's military efforts, accusing Chinese companies of actions that, according to him, bolster Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression despite Beijing's public calls for peace. “While China claims to advocate for peace, its actions contradict those claims,” Blinken asserted.



In response, Wang Yi countered these accusations, emphasizing that the U.S. should cease its “smearing” of China and its practice of imposing sanctions indiscriminately. He argued that such tactics are merely excuses to foster confrontation between different global camps. Wang insisted that China holds an “open and above board” stance on the Ukraine crisis, consistently promoting dialogue and efforts for a political resolution.



Furthermore, Wang expressed opposition to what he termed the “U.S. suppression” of China's economy, trade, and technology sectors. He warned against politicizing national security and cautioned that the trend of creating isolated economic zones could lead to broader geopolitical divides, warning against a transformation of the current global landscape into a "big courtyard iron curtain."



This exchange reflects the ongoing tensions between the two superpowers, as both sides seek to navigate a complex and shifting international environment while asserting their respective positions.

