SOUEAST's Urban Intelligent C-Class SUV S07 Launched Globally

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, Sept. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 26th,

SOUEAST hosted the 2024 Global Brand Launch Ceremony in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. During the event, SOUEAST unveiled its Urban Intelligent C-Class SUV, the S07, to a global audience for the first time and announced the commencement of pre-sales in Uzbekistan.

The SOUEAST S07 offers both 5-seat and 7-seat options, focusing on trendy design and intelligent technology, aiming to bring a comfortable and trendy traveling experience to the young people.

It is built around "Live Inspiration," helping users discover their uniqueness in urban life.

Futuristic Design Creates an Inspired Aesthetic

The fusion of avant-garde fashion and futuristic technology inspires the SOUEAST S07's design. It measures 4724mm in length, 1900mm in width, and 1720mm in height, with a 2720mm wheelbase. The vehicle offers a selection of seven exterior colors inspired by nature. All models come standard with a high-quality Starry Digital Grille at the front, continuous LED Front and Rear Light Strips.

Inside, the S07 features a 62-inch ultra-wide panoramic sunroof for stargazing, floating door panels, welcome pedals, and welcome lights, creating a futuristic ambiance.

Technology Empowers a Comfortable Cabin

The front row of S07 is equipped with two 12.3-inch dual-link screens, integrating the instrument panel and central control screen.

The interior also features a 3-zone climate control system, with a 9-inch touchscreen control for the second-row users, ensuring personalized comfort for every occupant. The S07 is also equipped with Multi-layer Ambient Lighting and 8-SONY Immersive Sound Effect can enhance the cabin's atmosphere. The seats are soft and comfortable, with the driver's seat offering electric 6-way adjustment, and a memory function.

Smart Driving Makes Effortless Travel

Regarding driving control, the remote start function gives owners full control of the vehicle for everyday convenience. The 360° HD imaging and 180° transparent chassis offers a full view of the vehicle, assisting users in driving safely, while the FWD version of the S07 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, ensuring fast system response.

In terms of power, the S07 features a 1.6TD+7DCT power combination for efficient power output and smooth shifting.

The global launch of the S07 has injected new vitality and inspiration into the global automotive market. With its exceptional quality and unparalleled driving experience, SOUEAST is set to become the ideal choice for consumers worldwide.

SOURCE SOUEAST

