'Mann Ki Baat': Water, Tree Conservation Key To Tackle Environmental Challenges, Says PM Modi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) In the 114th episode of his monthly programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, Prime Narendra Modi highlighted the significance of water conservation and stressed the environmental efforts of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

He began by reflecting on the recent heavy rains across the country, remarking on the vital role of water conservation.

"This rainy season reminds us how important it is to conserve water. The water saved now helps during periods of scarcity, and initiatives like Catch the Rain are crucial," PM Modi stated.

The Prime Minister commended the efforts of women in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, where they revitalised the Ghurari River.

"In Bundelkhand, an area known for water scarcity, women from a self-help group, now known as Jal Saheli, created a check dam using sacks filled with sand. This simple yet effective solution revived the dying Ghurari River and solved the water issues of the area," he shared.

He further highlighted similar efforts in Madhya Pradesh. In Raipura village, local women's construction of a large pond significantly raised groundwater levels, enabling them to take up fish farming.

Another inspiring story from Khomp village, Chhatarpur, saw women revive a drying pond and use the silt to create a fruit forest on barren land. "These initiatives have not only increased crop yields but also contributed to water conservation," he added.

Shifting focus to the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, PM Modi spoke about its success in fostering environmental conservation through community involvement.

"This campaign is an inspiring example of what can be achieved when strong resolve and collective participation come together. States like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana have all exceeded their targets, with Uttar Pradesh alone planting over 26 crore saplings," he said.

He lauded individual efforts, such as that of K.N. Rajasekhar from Telangana, who committed to planting a tree every day, even after facing personal setbacks. "Rajasekhar's dedication, which has led to the planting of over 1,500 saplings, is truly remarkable," the Prime Minister noted.

PM Modi concluded by urging everyone to participate in both water and environmental conservation efforts, stating, "I heartily appreciate all such efforts and encourage you to join the sacred campaign 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' to protect our environment and secure our future."