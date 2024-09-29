Judge Wants Juvenile Afghan Prisoners Repatriated

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): A judge has ordered the repatriation of juvenile Afghan prisoners being held in the Peshawar Central Jail, Dawn reported on Sunday.

District and Sessions Judge Inamullah Wazir voiced his concern over the presence of dozens of nonage Afghan suspects in the central prison.

Accompanied by judicial officials, he instructed jail officials to contact the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Home Department for the early deportation of the child inmates.

The juvenile suspects were mostly arrested after they crossed into Pakistan via Torkham for manual work, and were charged under Section 14 of the Foreigners' Act for not having travel documents.

After listening to the problems of the juvenile prisoners, the district judge said that urgent steps were needed to reunite the children with their families.

