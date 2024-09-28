Israel Assassinates Hassan Nasrallah
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Sayyed Khamenei: Fate Of Region Will Be Shaped By Resistance
In his first reaction Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah
Sayyed
Ali Khamenei said“the Zionist criminals should know that they are too small to cause significant damage to the strong construction of Hezbollah in Lebanon”.
In a statement on Saturday he said resistance forces are the ones to decide the fate of the region despite the criminal Israeli massacres.
“The killing of defenseless people in Lebanon once again revealed to everyone the ferocity of the Zionist rabid dog, and proved the short-sightedness and stupid policy of the leaders of the usurping regime,” he said.
“Now they are trying the same foolish policy in Lebanon. The Zionist criminals should know that they are too small to cause significant damage to the strong construction of Hezbollah in Lebanon. All the resistance forces of the region are with Hezbollah and support it,” the Leader said.
Ayatollah Khamenei said the fate of the region will be decided by the resistance forces, with Hezbollah at the head of them.
