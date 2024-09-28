Kuwait Foreign Min. Urges Kuwaiti Citizens In Lebanon To Leave Immediately

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Foreign urged on Saturday all Kuwaiti citizens in Lebanon to leave its territory immediately. The Ministry reiterated to its citizens to communicate through the following numbers: The emergency phone line of the embassy in Beirut: +961 171171441 The Foreign Ministry's emergency phone lines: +965 159 +965 22225504 (end) sas

