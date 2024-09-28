Russians Hit Village In Mykolaiv Region With Drone, Two Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 28, the Russian military attacked a residential building in the Kutsurubska community in Mykolaiv region with an FPV drone, injuring an elderly couple.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim, Ukrinform reports.

“Today, the Russians again hit a residential building in the Kutsurubska community with an FPV drone. A couple of pensioners, residents of the house, were wounded,” Kim wrote.

17 people, including two children, inregion amid Russian shelling

According to him, both wounded were hospitalized. The 67-year-old man is in serious condition, his 64-year-old wife is in moderate condition. The victims are being provided with medical care.

As reported, on the night of September 28, the Russian army attacked Mykolaiv region with guided aerial bombs and drones , and air defense forces shot down three drones.