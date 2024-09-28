EXEED ranked in Top 3 for Innovative Technology Use by J.D. Power

(MENAFN- Abtodom) Automotive brand EXEED has been ranked third in the innovative technology use ranking by leading research organization J.D. Power. More than 30,000 car owners took part in the study. They purchased cars over the past year. This result underlines the brand’s commitment to leadership in advanced technologies.



J.D. Power is a leader in automotive consulting, data and analytics. The company uses big data, artificial intelligence and other algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand the needs of car owners. J.D. Power has been providing insightful industry analytics on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 55 years. The world's largest companies rely on J.D. Power to develop their strategies.



The EXEED brand has received high marks. It scored 571 points. This ensured it an honorable third place among its competitors. Only seven points separate the brand from the first step of the podium. This achievement was made possible by the active use of advanced intelligent technologies and innovative solutions. These ensure a high level of consumer satisfaction.



The TXI innovation index became the basis for EXEED's success in the J.D. Power rating. Experts take into account the level of application of new technologies in cars and the degree of satisfaction of owners to calculate this index. A high TXI index indicates that EXEED anticipates the preferences of car owners who are demanding of advanced technologies.



EXEED continued to actively implement modern innovative technologies in 2024. The flagship model EXEED VX, presented in the dealerships EXEED CENTER AVTODOM VARSHAVKA and EXEED CENTER AVTODOM STACHEK, can be updated over the air without the participation of specialists. In addition, online services, including navigation, access to social networks, online music and video, have been integrated into the model range. The brand's specialists are constantly studying customer feedback and customizing intelligent solutions for convenience and ease of use.



Artificial intelligence systems are used in EXEED cars. These allow car owners to interact with virtual voice assistants. Various driving assistants make driving comfortable and safe in the city and on long trips. Artificial intelligence monitors the car owner's fatigue by his face through a special camera in the car interior. It reminds not to be distracted from the road. Two wireless charging stations with a gadget cooling function are located on the front panel. The integrated navigation arrows are displayed on the central display and duplicated on the windshield using optical projection. The array of useful tips can be sorted, customized and displayed on the displays to the right and left of the steering wheel. Quick smartphone integration allows using the phone navigator with all the usual settings.



The EXEED CENTER AVTODOM VARSHAVKA and EXEED CENTER AVTODOM STACHEK dealerships provide customers with first-class service and access to the brand's most modern models. Both centers are equipped with the latest technology. This allows for the highest level of diagnostics and maintenance of cars and gives customers the opportunity to be acquainted with EXEED innovations in a comfortable environment. All current models equipped with advanced technologies are presented in the dealerships.



EXEED CENTER AVTODOM VARSHAVKA and EXEED CENTER AVTODOM STACHEK invite everyone to visit the dealerships and personally evaluate the innovative capabilities of EXEED cars.



"Third place in the J.D. Power rating confirms that the EXEED brand has chosen the right path in using innovative technologies. We are proud that we can offer our customers cars that meet global standards and exceed expectations in terms of technology and comfort", - Evgeny Afonin, Director of the AVTODOM St. Petersburg Division, commented.



"Our dealerships always strive to provide customers with access to the most advanced solutions in the automotive world. The high rating from J.D. Power emphasizes that our customers receive truly innovative products. We are glad to be part of this success", - Alexey Shakhovtsev, Director of the AVTODOM South Division, commented.







