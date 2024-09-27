Gold’S Record-Breaking Rally Pauses, But Weekly Gains Persist

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The gold took a breather on Friday, September 27, 2024, after a remarkable streak of record-setting performances. Prices dipped slightly, ending a seven-day winning run that had captivated investors worldwide.



The precious metal's December futures contract closed at $2,668.10 per troy ounce on the Comex exchange. This represented a 0.99% decline for the day, a modest correction after reaching an all-time high of $2,706.80 the previous session.



Despite this pullback, gold still managed to clinch a 2% gain for the week. Metal's recent surge has been fueled by a combination of economic and geopolitical factors.



Expectations of interest rate cuts by major central banks have played a significant role in gold's ascent. Investors often turn to gold when rates are low, as it becomes more attractive compared to yield-bearing assets.



Ongoing tensions in the Middle East have also bolstered gold's appeal as a safe-haven investment. Central banks themselves have been steady buyers of gold, adding support to the market.







This sustained demand from official institutions has helped underpin prices throughout the year. The weakening U.S. dollar has further contributed to gold's rise, as the two typically move in opposite directions.



In addition, Fawad Razaqzada, a market analyst at City Index and FOREX, offered insights into the current market dynamics.



He suggested that while short-term corrections are possible due to profit-taking, the long-term outlook for gold remains positive. Razaqzada pointed to the confluence of factors supporting gold prices as reasons for continued optimism.

Gold's Record-Breaking Rally

The recent rally has surpassed previous records set during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Back then, gold reached what was considered a milestone at just over $2,070 per ounce.



Today's prices dwarf those figures, highlighting gold's enduring appeal in times of uncertainty. Looking ahead, analysts from J.P. Morgan have raised their price targets for gold.



They anticipate the metal could reach $2,500 per ounce by the end of 2024. Their projections extend into 2025, with a potential target of $2,600 per ounce on the horizon.



As the market digests the recent price action, investors will closely monitor economic indicators and geopolitical developments.



These factors will likely continue to influence gold's trajectory in the coming months. The precious metal's performance serves as a barometer for global economic sentiment and risk appetite.



While Friday's correction may have given some investors pause, the overall trend for gold remains upward. The combination of macroeconomic factors and geopolitical tensions continues to create a supportive environment.



This benefits the precious metal. As always, market participants will need to stay vigilant and adapt to changing conditions.

