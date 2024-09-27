Renowned Humanitarian Patrick Atkinson Receives The Prestigious Paul Harris Fellow Recognition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Patrick Atkinson and Rodney Cooper at Webster Grove Rotary Club

ROTARY CLUB DEDICATED TO DOING GOOD THROUGHOUT THE WORLD HONORS THE GOD'S CHILD PROJECT'S FOUNDER IN RECOGNITION OF HIS CONTRIBUTIONS TO THE ROTARY

- Patrick AtkinsonWEBSTER GROVES, MO, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Webster Groves Rotary Club today announced that Patrick Atkinson, founder and executive director of The GOD'S CHILD Project, a global organization dedicated to breaking the chains of poverty and providing housing, healthcare, education, and sustainable development to those in need is the recipient of The Paul Harris Fellow recognition. Atkinson received the accolade at the Webster Groves Rotary Club meeting on Friday, September 27th, where he was also featured as a speaker.The Paul Harris Fellow recognition acknowledges individuals who contribute, or who have contributions made in their name, of $1,000 to The Rotary Foundation. The fellowship was established in 1957 to both encourage and show appreciation for substantial contributions to what was then the Foundation's only program: the Rotary Foundation Fellowships for Advanced Study, the precursor to Ambassadorial Scholarships.Patrick Atkinson, founder of The GOD'S CHILD Project, is a renowned humanitarian, author, lecturer, and advocate for vulnerable populations. After beginning his career in New York City's Hell's Kitchen, where he worked with runaways, prostitutes, and gang members, Atkinson moved to Central America. There, he dedicated his life to war-zone reconciliation and post-war reconstruction. This work led to the founding of The GOD'S CHILD Project and Asociación Nuestros Ahijados de Guatemala, NGO in 1991.Rodney Cooper, a member of the Webster Groves Rotary since 1999, has worked with Atkinson since 2010 when he joined a Service Team with The GOD'S CHILD Project building homes. Moved by the impact on mothers and children, it's Cooper's points that have paved the way for Atkinson to receive the esteemed fellowship. The Webster Groves Rotary Club will recognize Atkin's decades of work focusing on providing housing, healthcare, education and sustainable development to impoverished communities around the world, including Guatemala, India, and the United States."Receiving this award is a tremendous honor for which I am very thankful. I accept it on behalf of the tens of thousands of orphaned children, abandoned mothers, and impoverished families who have fought hard to get an education, good health, and dignified housing through The GOD'S CHILD Project's programs. They are the heroes in their escape from poverty." said Atkinson, founder of the GOD'S CHILD Project.Atkinson has been knighted and is the recipient of numerous human rights awards (including the Guatemalan Congressional Medal) and is the subject of The Dream Maker. He has written several award-winning books, including the international selling Message for My Child and The Powerful You.Rotarians adhere to a tradition of supporting the Foundation by honoring others. Being designated a Paul Harris Fellow puts Atkinson in the company of other notable figures including U.S. President Jimmy Carter, Russian President Boris Yeltsin, and U.S. astronaut James Lovell. There have been over one million honorees since its inception. Atkinson received his Paul Harris Fellow medallion, with Cooper in attendance, at an inspirational club meeting where he also spoke about the GOD'S CHILD Project and his impact on helping underserved communities throughout the world.For more information about The GOD'S CHILD Project, please visit here, and for information about the Webster Groves Rotary Club and this event, please visit here.####About The Webster Groves RotaryThe Webster Groves Rotary, the second Rotary Club founded in the St. Louis area, celebrated its 100-year anniversary in March. Over the past century, the Rotary has made significant contributions to the community, including providing scholarships for high school students, organizing local service projects, and supporting international efforts like their current water project in Uganda.About The GOD'S CHILD Project (GCP)The GOD'S CHILD Project (GCP) was founded on April 24th, 1991. GCP, through its international nonprofit network, has reached deep into some of the poorest, most dangerous parts of our world to bring hope and aid to hundreds of thousands of people.The four pillars of GCP's mission and service are its award-winning housing, healthcare, education and sustainable development programs.For more information about The GOD'S CHILD Project, please visit .

