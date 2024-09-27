Italian Pasta Brand By Olha Takhtarova Wins Bronze In A' Packaging Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Olha Takhtarova 's "Italian Pasta Brand" as the Bronze winner in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional creativity and functionality of Takhtarova's innovative pasta packaging design.Takhtarova's award-winning design showcases the importance of effective packaging in attracting consumers and communicating brand values. By incorporating vibrant colors, clear zoning, and informative typography, the "Italian Pasta Brand" packaging aligns with current industry trends and consumer preferences, offering a visually appealing and user-friendly solution for the competitive pasta market.The "Italian Pasta Brand" packaging stands out for its unique blend of traditional pasta-making imagery and modern design elements. The deep blue color unifies the packaging, while bold shades of orange, coral, purple, green, and blue effectively differentiate individual products within the line. The packaging's eco-friendly materials and premium printing techniques, including the use of Gold Pantone, enhance its perceived value and align with the brand's commitment to sustainability.This recognition from the A' Packaging Design Awards serves as motivation for Olha Takhtarova and her design studio, SOT B&D, to continue pushing the boundaries of packaging design. By showcasing the potential for innovative, visually striking, and user-focused packaging solutions, Takhtarova's work has the potential to inspire future trends and elevate industry standards.Interested parties may learn more at:About Olha TakhtarovaOlha Takhtarova, a Ukrainian designer with over 15 years of experience, founded her own design studio, SOT B&D, in 2015. Specializing in visual identity, packaging, web design, and illustration, the studio has successfully completed more than 400 projects for clients worldwide. Takhtarova's dedication to constant skill improvement, effective communication, and stepping out of her comfort zone has been instrumental in her success as a designer.About SOTB and DSOT B&D is an award-winning branding agency that specializes in branding, packaging, illustration, and web design. With a global client base, the studio aims to create unique branding experiences that help their partners succeed by making brands stand out with beautiful, functional designs.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes packaging designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and professional execution. These designs showcase the ability to blend form and function effectively, offering solutions that enhance user experience and contribute positively to industry standards. The award acknowledges the designer's skill in utilizing materials, technology, and innovative thinking to create packaging that is both visually appealing and functional, while also considering factors such as sustainability, brand identity, and market competitiveness.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes exceptional packaging design across various industries. Organized annually since 2008, the award attracts entries from innovative designers, agencies, manufacturers, and brands worldwide. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, a panel of expert judges evaluates entries based on pre-established criteria, ensuring that only the most outstanding designs receive recognition. By showcasing these pioneering works, the A' Design Award aims to inspire and drive the development of superior products and projects that benefit society and contribute to creating a better world. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

