Shooting At Car Showroom In Delhi's Naraina, Several Rounds Fired

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi on Friday said a firing incident has been reported in a car showroom in the Naraina area of the national capital.

According to Delhi police several rounds were fired during the incident, however, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Delhi police said they are investigating the matter. More details awaited.

A similar firing incident was reported at a prominent mall in NCR's Noida on Monday, September 23. Noida police said the accused opened fire in the parking lot of the Gardens Galleria mall in Sector 138 after a fight at a bar. Later 3 men were arrested in the incident.

According to Noida police, the three accused were partying at the Oscar resto-bar in the Gardens Galleria mall. They had consumed liquor. During the party, they had a fight with another group of people partying there. The fight took an ugly turn in the parking lot after which they opened fire.

Noida police said they have recovered illegal weapons from them.

According to Manish Mishra, the additional deputy commissioner of police in Noida, the incident occurred on Sunday night when two groups got into a fight at a pub in Gardens Galleria mall. The altercation moved to the parking lot, where shots were fired.

“Three people have been arrested and the weapon used in the firing has been recovered by the police. FIR has been registered at Sector 39 police station,” said Manish Mishra.

Earlier on September 21, Delhi police arrested two suspects in connection with an alleged firing incident in North West Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area.

According to Delhi police, locals informed that unidentified people fired several gunshots in the air Adarsh Nagar area. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

After receiving information, police from the nearest police station rushed to the incident spot and controlled the situation as several gunshots have caused chaos in the area.

After initial probe, Delhi police detained two suspects and were interrogated to find out the motive behind the incident.