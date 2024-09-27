5 Syrian Soldiers Killed In Israeli Occupation Strikes - SANA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- An Israeli air strike on Friday killed five Syrian and another near the border with Lebanon, according to local reports.

"The Israeli enemy carried out air raids from the occupied Golan Heights on one of our military positions near Kfar Yabus on the Syrian-Lebanese border," SANA quoted a military source as saying.

The source added that five Syrian soldiers were killed and another wounded in the latest attack. (end)

