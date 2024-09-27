5 Syrian Soldiers Killed In Israeli Occupation Strikes - SANA
Date
9/27/2024 3:05:47 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
AMMAN, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- An Israeli Occupation air strike on Friday killed five Syrian soldiers and injured another near the border with Lebanon, according to local media reports.
"The Israeli enemy carried out air raids from the occupied Golan Heights on one of our military positions near Kfar Yabus on the Syrian-Lebanese border," SANA quoted a military source as saying.
The source added that five Syrian soldiers were killed and another wounded in the latest attack. (end)
amn
MENAFN27092024000071011013ID1108723853
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.