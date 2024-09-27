Nickel And Copper Mining Stocks In Focus

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource, announces today's roundup of to watch in the sector.

The newest mining companies are focussed on exploring for nickel and copper.

Investor Ideas is always researching and searching for new stocks to add to our growing list of free stock directories. The directories are not meant as recommendations but as a research tool to discover opportunities and trading ideas in a particular sector.

New Stocks Added to the Mining Directories :

Nordic Nickel Ltd (ASX:NNL ) holds a district-scale landholding of highly prospective nickel sulphide tenements in the world-class Central Lapland Greenstone Belt (CLGB) of Finland.

NickelSearch Ltd (ASX:NIS ) is a dedicated lithium and nickel sulphide explorer, focused on advancing its flagship Carlingup Project in Western Australia.

NickelX Ltd (ASX:NKL ) is an ASX listed exploration company with a strategic focus on acquiring, exploring and developing mineral projects in world class jurisdictions.

WIN Metals Ltd. (ASX:WIN ) Formerly Widgie Nickel Ltd - holds a vast 240km2 package of granted mining leases inside the renowned Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia, with exposure to the critical minerals of lithium and nickel.

Coppernico Metals Inc (TSX:COPR ; OTC:CPPMF ) is a mineral exploration company focused on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders through careful project evaluation and exploration excellence in pursuit of the discovery of world-class copper-gold deposits in South America. The Company's management and technical teams have a successful track record of raising capital, discovery and the monetization of exploration successes. The Company, through its Peruvian subsidiary Sombrero Minerales S.A.C., is currently focused on the Ccascabamba (previously referred to as Sombrero Main) and Nioc areas within the Sombrero Project in Peru, its flagship project, and is reviewing additional premium projects in South America.

Bougainville Copper (ASX:BOC ) is an independently managed Papua New Guinean company that is publicly listed on the ASX (Australian Securities Exchange). It is headquartered in Port Moresby and, also has offices in Bougainville. BCL's objective is to work cooperatively towards the redevelopment of the Panguna copper gold, and silver mine in Central Bougainville, after mining ceased in 1989. In February 2024, the Autonomous Bougainville Government (ABG) granted a five-year extension of the company's EL01 exploration licence for the project area.

True North Copper Ltd (ASX:TNC ) are a copper, cobalt and critical minerals mining company with our headquarters based in Cairns (north Queensland). We have two major projects that we are currently focused on. They are our Cloncurry Project (based in Cloncurry in north-west Queensland) and our Mt Oxide Project (which is about a 1.5 hours drive from Mount Isa in north-west Queensland).

Phoenix Copper Ltd (LSE:PXC ) is an emerging producer and exploration company specialising in base and precious metals, with an initial focus on copper, gold, and silver extraction from an open-pit mining operation within the United States. Located in the historic Alder Creek mining district near Mackay, Idaho, Phoenix's flagship asset is the Empire Mine, in which the Company holds an 80% ownership stake. The historic Empire underground mine, located beneath the surface of the Company's proposed open pit, boasts a rich history of producing high-grade copper, gold, silver, zinc, and tungsten.

