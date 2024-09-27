(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Heartstrings Pet Hospice Expands to Nashville, TN: Providing Compassionate In-Home End-of-Life Care for Pets

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Heartstrings Pet Hospice , In-Home Euthanasia & Aftercare, a family-owned small business, is excited to announce the opening of its newest location in Nashville, TN.Specializing in end-of-life care for pets, Heartstrings will serve families within a 50-mile radius of metro Nashville, including Murfreesboro, Lebanon, Brentwood, Franklin, and surrounding areas. Heartstrings Pet Hospice is dedicated to providing compassionate, dignified, and respectful care during one of the most challenging times for pet owners.Heartstrings Pet Hospice offers a range of end-of-life services, including Palliative and Hospice Care, In-Home Euthanasia, and Aftercare options such as Private or Communal Cremation and Aquamation.The expansion into the Nashville market allows Heartstrings to further its mission of supporting pets and their families by ensuring a peaceful and comfortable end-of-life experience in the familiarity and warmth of home.Welcoming Dr. Ashley Barott to the Heartstrings FamilyHeartstrings Pet Hospice is thrilled to welcome Dr. Ashley Barott to the Nashville team. Dr. Barott brings a wealth of experience in veterinary medicine and embodies Heartstrings' guiding principles of compassion, dignity, and respect. Her dedication to pet end-of-life care aligns perfectly with Heartstrings' commitment to treating every pet and family as their own. To schedule a consultation or book an appointment follow this link,"We are excited to have Dr. Barott on board as we continue our mission of providing exceptional end-of-life care for pets and the families who love them,” said Shawn Martin, founder of Heartstrings Pet Hospice.“Dr. Barott's empathetic approach and extensive background in end-of-life care make her a valuable addition to our team and to the families we serve in Nashville.”Heartstrings' Unique Approach: Compassionate Care at HomeIn-home euthanasia is becoming an increasingly popular option for pet owners who wish to provide their beloved animals with a peaceful and comfortable passing. Instead of enduring the stress and anxiety of traveling to a clinic, pets can remain in the comfort of their home, surrounded by their loved ones, and avoid the sterile environment of a veterinary hospital. Heartstrings Pet Hospice is proud to be a leader in this growing field, emphasizing the importance of allowing pets to pass with peace and dignity in a familiar setting.“Our approach is centered on compassion and understanding,” added Martin.“Every pet deserves a peaceful farewell, and every family deserves to feel supported throughout the process. Our reviews speak volumes about our commitment to delivering high-quality, personalized care that honors the bond between pets and their families.”Innovative Aftercare Options: Introducing AquamationHeartstrings Pet Hospice is among the first and only veterinary practices in the Nashville area to offer aquamation, an eco-friendly and gentle alternative to traditional flame-based cremation. Aquamation, also known as alkaline hydrolysis, uses water flow, temperature, and alkalinity to break down organic material, resulting in a much more gentle process. This method is not only environmentally sustainable but also allows 20% more of the pet's ashes to be reclaimed compared to flame-based cremation.“Our aquamation service is a reflection of our commitment to offering families choices that align with their values,” said Martin.“We believe in providing options that are both gentle on the pets and considerate of our environment.”Recruiting Compassionate Veterinarians: Join the Heartstrings TeamHeartstrings Pet Hospice is actively recruiting both local Part-Time and Full0-Time Veterinarians who are passionate about end-of-life specialty care. The practice is seeking individuals who possess a great sense of empathy, compassion, and dedication to improving the quality of life for pets in their final moments.Heartstrings offers an attractive benefits package that includes health insurance, paid time off (PTO), pet insurance, and extremely competitive pay with an incentive structure. The company's flexible scheduling allows veterinarians to balance their careers with their personal lives, providing a supportive work environment where they can thrive.Unlike many larger corporately owned practices, Heartstrings Pet Hospice does not require veterinarians to sign non-compete agreements. This approach is rooted in the belief that every team member should have the opportunity for career growth and life advancement without restrictions.“We value our team members as much as we value the families we serve,” explained Martin.“By not requiring non-compete agreements, we empower our veterinarians to pursue their careers in ways that align with their personal and professional goals. We're committed to building a team that shares our values and dedication to compassionate care.”About Heartstrings Pet HospiceHeartstrings Pet Hospice is a family-owned business specializing in end-of-life veterinary care for pets. Established with the guiding principles of compassion, dignity, and respect, Heartstrings is dedicated to providing personalized care that honors the unique bond between pets and their families. With locations now serving metro Nashville and other key areas, Heartstrings continues to expand its reach, bringing much-needed support to families during one of the most difficult times they will face as pet owners.For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit or call 629-312-1482Media Contact:Heartstrings Pet HospiceMarketing DepartmentEmail: ...Phone: 629-312-1482

