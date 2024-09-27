Eurobattery Minerals Brings Forward Interim Report For Q3 2024



On 16 September 2024, the Board of Directors of the company Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market: BAT and Börse Stuttgart: EBM; in short:“Eurobattery” or the“Company”) decided, subject to the approval of the Extraordinary General Meeting on 16 October 2024, to carry out a rights issue of units in which the subscription period commences on 30 October and ends on 13 November 2024 (the“Rights issue”). In connection with this, it was communicated that members of the Company's Board of Directors and management have entered into subscription commitments corresponding at least to their respective pro-rata shares in the Rights issue. To enable the key persons above to subscribe in the Rights issue, the Company has decided to bring forward the publication of the interim report for the third quarter of 2024 to 23 October 2024. The previously communicated date for publication of the interim report was 22 November 2024. The reason for bringing forward the publication of the interim report is to enable persons discharging managerial responsibilities, who are subject to trading ban during a 30-day period before the publication of the interim report, to fulfil their subscription commitments and subscribe for units in the Rights issue. About Eurobattery Minerals Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined battery minerals, the company's focus is to realize numerous nickel-cobalt-copper projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials and, as such, power a cleaner world. Please visit



