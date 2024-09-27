عربي


35K Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque

9/27/2024 2:02:58 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Sept. 27 (Petra)-- Thousands of people performed Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, despite the Israeli Occupation authorities' stringent military restrictions on entry to the mosque.
The Islamic Awqaf Department in Jerusalem estimated that over 35,000 worshipers gathered in the Al-Aqsa Mosque grounds on Fridays to perform the prayer.
According to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA), worshipers were unable to approach Al-Aqsa through Lions Gate because the occupation soldiers stopped them, verified their identities, and blocked a large number of young males from entering the shrine.
The occupation forces have been preventing many citizens from praying since October 7, 2023, by placing severe limits on worshipers' access to Al-Aqsa Mosque, particularly on Fridays.

Jordan News Agency

