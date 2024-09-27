Violent Israeli Raids On Beirut's Southern Suburb

Beirut, Sept. 27 (Petra) - On Friday night, the Israeli forces carried out a number of brutal raids on different parts of the southern suburb of Beirut.The Jordan News Agency (Petra) correspondent in Beirut reported hearing massive explosions and seeing dense smoke clouds blanket the sky.According to preliminary reports, there were many injuries and four buildings in Haret Hreik Street were destroyed during the Israeli raids on Beirut's southern suburb.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.