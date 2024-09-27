Israeli Entity Unleashes Heavy Strikes On Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Israeli warplanes intensified its bombardment of various villages and towns across southern Lebanon on Friday.

Field sources reported that the Israeli raid targeted several towns in the Tyre, Nabatiyeh and Sidon districts in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli warplanes also shelled a house in the town of Al-Sharqieh, southern Lebanon.

The Israeli military escalation on southern Lebanon has left nearly 3000 people killed and injured, and forced the displacement of hundreds of families.

