Potlatchdeltic's Timberlands Environmental Management System

(MENAFN- 3BL) PotlatchDeltic utilizes a comprehensive timberland environmental management system (EMS) which focuses on continual improvement in achieving our sustainable forest management objectives. The EMS includes training foresters and contractors, and prescribing, monitoring, and inspecting forest management practices in all our operations. It also includes tracking and incorporating stakeholder feedback on our environmental performance. We conduct internal inspections of EMS implementation, and we have implementation rates averaging 95% or greater. The EMS includes monthly regional reporting and annual Timberland business unit reviews of environmental performance indicators.

The implementation of our EMS ensures that we conduct all our activities to meet or exceed federal, state, and local statutes and regulations for conservation of wildlife and biological diversity and protection of water, fish, and endangered species. In addition, the EMS ensures that we achieve and maintain third-party certifications for all our timberlands under either the Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC®) or the Sustainable Forestry Initiative® (SFI®) standards. Our EMS also covers log sourcing for our wood products facilities from responsible third-party sources under the SFI Fiber Sourcing standard and, where applicable, the FSC Chain of Custody standard.