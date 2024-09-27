Oatley Vigmond: Championing Community Support And Advocacy For Brain Injury Survivors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ONTARIO, CANADA, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Oatley Vigmond LLP, a personal injury law firm in Ontario , is pleased to announce its continued support for the Brain Injury Association of York Region (BIAYR) by serving as the Diamond Sponsor in 2024.For many years, the firm has quietly worked alongside various organizations dedicated to helping individuals and families affected by Acquired Brain Injuries (ABI). Oatley Vigmond's involvement with BIAYR, as well as other groups like the Brain Injury Society of Toronto (BIST) and the Ontario Brain Injury Association (OBIA), reflects their ongoing commitment to raising awareness and supporting programs that offer education and resources to the brain injury community.The firm is grateful for the opportunity to contribute to initiatives that help improve the lives of survivors and their families across Ontario.Oatley Vigmond is more than just a personal injury law firm; they are dedicated advocates for brain health and injury prevention.“At Oatley Vigmond, we believe that supporting those impacted by brain injuries extends far beyond the courtroom. Our involvement with organizations like BIAYR allows us to contribute to the vital work being done to raise awareness, provide resources for survivors and their families, and highlight new research that could improve long-term care and recovery.” James Vigmond, Managing partner at Oatley Vigmond.As part of their ongoing advocacy for brain injury survivors, Oatley Vigmond seeks to bring attention to the latest research on Post-Concussion Syndrome (PCS), a condition that affects thousands of individuals each year. Their commitment to raising awareness about PCS reflects their broader mission of supporting those impacted by brain injuries and promoting advancements in treatment and care.Post-Concussion SyndromeA mild Traumatic Brain Injury (“mTBI”), also known as a concussion, can disrupt normal brain function. In most cases, symptoms resolve within a few days to weeks. Some people's symptoms may linger beyond the typical recovery period. This prolonged impact is referred to as Post-Concussion Syndrome. Symptoms of PCS can include:-Headaches or migraines;-Dizziness and balance issues;-Cognitive problems such as memory lapses and difficulty concentrating;-Sleep disturbances;-Sensitivity to light and sound; and-Mood changes, such as depression or irritability.Latest Research on PCSA 2022 study in Neurotherapeutics* offers promising insights into PCS:-Neuroinflammation as a key factor: In the study, it was explained that neuroinflammation is a major factor behind the symptoms of post-concussion syndrome, including additional brain injury. This inflammation is partly caused by the body's immune system. While the immune response helps clear away debris, it can also cause harm when it becomes too strong or uncontrolled.-Complement inhibition as a treatment approach: The study suggests that using a molecule called C1-esterase inhibitor (C1-INH) may help reduce the body's inflammation after a Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). This treatment is currently being tested in a clinical trial called "CIAO@TBI."New Hope for PatientsPCS requires a multi-disciplinary approach. Neurologists, psychologists, and rehabilitation specialists are working together to develop comprehensive care plans tailored to each patient's needs. Early detection and intervention are crucial for improving recovery outcomes, and new clinical studies are continuously searching for ways to reduce or prevent the consequences of PCS.Oatley Vigmond encourages anyone who experiences concussion symptoms lasting beyond the expected recovery time to seek professional evaluation. Awareness of PCS and its potential long-term effects is essential for timely diagnosis and treatment.About Oatley VigmondOatley Vigmond, Ontario's leading personal injury law firm, represents clients in cases such as motor vehicle accidents, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, wrongful death, medical malpractice, and other serious personal injuries. Oatley Vigmond's lawyers combine expertise and compassion to serve clients across the province, securing record-breaking settlements and allowing clients to focus on recovery while their cases are handled. With offices in major cities, Oatley Vigmond specializes in complex personal injury cases, particularly those involving catastrophic injuries. Contact Oatley Vigmond to have our powerful team on your side during difficult times.* van Erp, I.A.M., Michailidou, I., van Essen, T.A. et al. Tackling Neuroinflammation After Traumatic Brain Injury: Complement Inhibition as a Therapy for Secondary Injury. Neurotherapeutics 20, 284–303 (2023)

