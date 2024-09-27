Global Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The hydroxypropyl methylcellulose market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.36 billion in 2023 to $4.64 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased pharmaceutical industry applications, increase in food and beverage production, surge in cosmetic products, rise in demand for hydrophilic polymers, textile industry utilization, water-based adhesives.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The hydroxypropyl methylcellulose market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.95 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to focus on sustainable construction materials, growth in ready-to-eat meals industry, demand for low-fat foods, research in tissue engineering, waterborne paints and coatings market.

Growth Driver Of The Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose Market

The rise in the construction sector is expected to propel the growth of the hydroxypropyl methylcellulose market going forward. Construction refers to the altering, building, repairing, planning, acquiring, and designing of a structure of any private or public building that involves the assembly and erection of structures using various engineering techniques to provide better buildings and infrastructure. Hydroxypropyl methylcellulose is used in the construction industry as a water-retaining agent and retarder of cement mortar which makes the mortar pumpable and it also keeps mortar slurry from cracking as a result of drying too quickly after smearing and increases its strength in the structure.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Celotech Chemical Co Ltd., Zhejiang Kelain New Materials Co Ltd., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd., Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Colorcon Inc., Lotte Fine Chemical Co Ltd., Shandong Head Co Ltd., Shijiazhuang Shangdun Cellulose Co Ltd., Fenchem Biotek Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, Paramount Chemical & Acid Corporation, Universal Mine Chem, Madhu Hydrocolloids Pvt. Ltd., Dow Chemical Company, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Samsung Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Kehong Chemical Co. Ltd., China Ruitai International Holdings Co. Ltd., Kingstone Chemical Holdings Co. Ltd., SE Tylose GmbH & Co. KG, Daicel FineChem Ltd., Anhui Shanhe Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. Ltd., Ashland LLC, Changzhou Guoyu Environmental S&T Co. Ltd., J. Rettenmaier & Söhne GmbH + Co KG, Shanxi Sanwei Group Co. Ltd.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose Market Size?

Major companies operating in the market are focusing on developing innovative products such as PEARLITOL CR-H, to provide a competitive edge in the market. PEARLITOL CR-H is a patented blend of mannitol and hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC), designed for controlled release drug formulation.

How Is The Global Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose Market Segmented?

1) By Product Types: Pharmaceutical Grade, Industrial Grade

2) By Sales Channel: Direct Sale, Indirect Sale

3) By End Use: Construction, Pharmaceuticals (Including Cosmetics), Food Industry, Others End Uses

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose Market Definition

Hydroxypropyl methylcellulose refers to the class of cellulose ethers in which one or more of the three hydroxyl groups found in the cellulose ring have been substituted for other hydroxyl groups, which is odorless and tasteless, white to slightly off-white with fibrous or granular properties. It is widely used in medicine delivery, dyes and paints, cosmetics, adhesives, coatings, agriculture, and textiles due to its hydrophilic, biodegradability, and biocompatibility.

Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global hydroxypropyl methylcellulose market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on hydroxypropyl methylcellulose market size, hydroxypropyl methylcellulose market drivers and trends and hydroxypropyl methylcellulose market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

