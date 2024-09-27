Techsommet Announces Virtual Event On Contact Center Automation & AI - Platinum Sponsor ASAPP

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Techsommet

ASAPP

Esteemed Speakers, Panelists and Moderator of the event.

Unlocking the Future of Contact Centers: Join Us on 30th September 2024 for Expert Insights and Cutting-Edge Solutions

- Neal Topf (President at Callzilla)SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the world shifts towards a digital-first mindset, contact centers-once considered cost centers-are evolving into dynamic, high-value assets powered by AI and automation. The future of customer service is being rewritten, and for businesses looking to stay competitive, understanding and embracing this transformation is no longer optional-it's essential.The Rise of Automation in Contact CentersContact centers are facing unprecedented challenges. Labor market shortages, margin pressure, and the rising demand for swift, personalized customer experiences have placed extraordinary pressure on service teams. Traditional solutions like workforce expansion or training can only go so far, especially when turnover rates are high and hiring is slow. Enter automation and AI, the game changers that are revolutionizing how contact centers operate.AI is automating routine customer interactions, enabling contact centers to deliver faster responses while improving accuracy. Tasks like answering common queries, routing calls, and analyzing customer sentiment can now be handled by sophisticated AI models, freeing up human agents to focus on more complex, value-driven tasks.From Reactive to Proactive Customer Service:At the forefront of this revolution is the shift from reactive to proactive customer service. AI isn't just handling inquiries; it's predicting customer needs before they even arise. Whether it's flagging issues before they escalate or providing agents with real-time insights on customer sentiment, AI is turning customer service into a strategic advantage.Generative AI is taking this further by enabling contact centers to fill the gaps left by labor shortages. These AI systems are capable of understanding and generating natural human-like responses, allowing businesses to handle surges in customer demand without compromising on quality.How Generative AI Can Fill the Empty Seats in Contact CentersOne of the most pressing concerns facing contact centers today is the shortage of skilled labor. As organizations worldwide grapple with talent gaps, particularly in customer service roles, many are turning to Generative AI as a solution. Generative AI not only automates repetitive tasks but also creates the opportunity to have AI-driven interactions that feel personalized and human.By leveraging this technology, contact centers can significantly reduce the need for additional staff, lower operational costs, and enhance overall customer satisfaction. The integration of Generative AI with existing contact center operations addresses labor shortages while maintaining a seamless customer experience-a win-win for businesses and consumers alike.Techsommet is excited to invite industry leaders, professionals, and innovators to our upcoming Virtual Event on Contact Center Automation & AI , scheduled for 30th September 2024 at 10:00 AM ET.This transformative event is set to explore the latest in AI-powered automation, customer experience (CX) strategies, and real-time data analytics, offering unparalleled insights into the future of contact center operations.Sponsored by ASAPP , our Platinum Sponsor, this event is designed to help contact centers thrive in today's fast-evolving digital landscape. With a packed agenda of expert-led sessions, attendees will gain invaluable knowledge on leveraging AI to address labor shortages, optimize customer interactions, and enhance overall operational efficiency.Event Sessions and HighlightsSession 1: Toil, Labor Market Shortages, and Margin Pressure-How Generative AI Can Now Fill the Empty Seats in the Contact CenterPresented by:Dan Rood, Chief Marketing Officer, ASAPPSantiago de Buen, Product Manager, ASAPPThis insightful session will dive into how generative AI is reshaping the contact center landscape by addressing labor shortages and improving productivity. Discover how AI is becoming the key to filling empty seats, reducing operational stress, and increasing margins.Session 2: How to Tackle Negativity: Constructive Crisis ManagementDiscussion between:Neal Topf, President, CallzillaAllison Quinty, Customer Experience Manager, Luxury Brand PartnersThis session will cover crisis management strategies and ways to transform negative experiences into constructive outcomes. Learn from industry leaders how to handle customer dissatisfaction with resilience and grace.Session 3: Harnessing Real-Time Data Analytics to Transform Contact Center OperationsPresented by:Kumaraguru Loganathan, Manager, Contact Center Technology, PricelineDiscover how real-time data analytics can revolutionize your contact center's operations by optimizing decision-making processes, boosting customer satisfaction, and streamlining workflows.Panel Discussion: Ensuring the Future of Your CX-Essential Tools and Strategies for Contact CentersPanelists:Dr. Hui Wu Curtis, Founder and CEO, SupportUMatt Carlin, Contact Center Services Manager, Camping WorldMichael C. Replogle, SVP of Contact Center Advisory Services, Site Selection Group, LLCSantiago de Buen, Product Manager, ASAPPThis panel discussion brings together some of the brightest minds in the industry to discuss the tools and strategies necessary for ensuring a robust customer experience (CX) in the evolving contact center environment. Learn from these experts how to future-proof your contact center with technology and innovative approaches.Why Attend?This virtual event is a must-attend for professionals eager to stay ahead of the curve in contact center management, automation, and AI-driven customer experiences. Attendees will have the opportunity to:Network with industry experts and peers.Engage in live discussions and Q&A sessions.Gain practical insights from real-world case studies.Discover the latest trends and technologies shaping the future of contact centers.Register NowDon't miss this opportunity to transform your contact center operations and enhance your customer service strategies. Register now to secure your spot at Techsommet's Virtual Event on Contact Center Automation & AI and learn from the best in the business!Register Here : #/registrationWe look forward to welcoming you to an event packed with innovation, insights, and practical solutions. Whether you're a CX leader or an automation enthusiast, this event promises to provide the tools and strategies you need to lead the future of contact centers.For media inquiries, please contact: ...TechsommetAbout TechsommetTechsommet is a leading platform dedicated to bringing together industry professionals through engaging events that focus on technology and business transformation. Our virtual and in-person summits are designed to facilitate knowledge sharing, networking, and innovation in various sectors.

Ankit Malviya

Techsommet LLC

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.