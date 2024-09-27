Introducing The Feline Veterinary Medical Association (Felinevma)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The American Association of Feline Practitioners (AAFP) is now the Feline Veterinary Medical Association (FelineVMA).

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A Modern Approach to Feline Healthcare and Wellbeing

We are honored, proud, and excited to announce that the American Association of Feline Practitioners (AAFP) is now the Feline Veterinary Medical Association (FelineVMA). This change represents a watershed moment for feline healthcare and wellbeing, as it aligns with the Association's strategic direction to include the entire feline veterinary professional community. The new name and logo were announced during the President's Address at the 2024 AAFP Annual Conference on Friday, September 27 in Minneapolis, MN.

“This Association has always been a welcoming place for all veterinary professionals who work with cats. Our membership is comprised of veterinarians, veterinary technicians, practice managers, assistants, support staff, students, and more. The majority of our Members work in mixed/companion animal practices, with others in feline-only practices, academia, specialty practices, relief work, shelters, and more. All veterinary team members from every practice or organization are valued Members of our feline veterinary community,” said Tammy Sadek, DVM, DABVP (Feline), 2023-2024 AAFP President.“It is important that this new name is recognizable and associated with excellence in veterinary medicine, and which puts 'feline' first and foremost.”

The FelineVMA brand has been updated to coincide with the Association's 50th Anniversary, and a revamped website supported by a new technology ecosystem for an enhanced user experience.

“We are grateful to all our past and current volunteers whose contributions over five decades of leadership and dedication have brought us to this milestone anniversary year,” shared FelineVMA's CEO, Heather O'Steen, CAE.“We honor the spirit of the Association by crafting a modern, welcoming environment for all, which includes providing excellent feline education to veterinary professionals, creating a community for all interested in cat health and wellbeing, and engaging students to create a strong future for the profession.”

"Rebranding as the Feline Veterinary Medical Association marks an exciting evolution for our organization," said Ashlie Saffire, DVM, DABVP (Feline), FelineVMA President-elect. "This change not only honors our rich history but also positions us to better serve the current and future diverse needs of the veterinary community. We're excited to continue to provide top-tier education and resources that empower professionals dedicated to feline health."

As the FelineVMA embarks on this new chapter, the Association remains committed to its core mission to support its members in improving the health and wellbeing of cats through high standards of practice, continuing education, and evidence-based medicine. With a refreshed brand and enhanced technological capabilities, the FelineVMA is poised to lead the way in feline medicine and education for the next 50 years and beyond.

Join us in celebrating this exciting transformation and the bright future ahead for all those dedicated to the care of cats. For more information on the FelineVMA or becoming a member, visit catvets .

About the Feline Veterinary Medical Association

The Feline Veterinary Medical Association (FelineVMA) supports its members in improving the health and wellbeing of cats through high standards of practice, continuing education, and evidence-based medicine. Comprised of all veterinary professionals who work with cats, the FelineVMA has a rich history and a proven track record of increasing the standard of care for cats. This is achieved through the development of practice guidelines, feline-specific education and resources, and caregiver support (catfriendlyhomes). Home to the Cat Friendly Practice® and Cat Friendly Certificate Programs, the FelineVMA encourages veterinary professionals to re-evaluate practice strategies in an effort to advance the quality of feline medicine. Learn more at catvets.

