Inventhelp Inventor Develops Easy Way To Identify Luggage (RSM-209)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an easier way for a traveler to identify their luggage at an airport, bus or train station," said an inventor, from Riverside, Calif., "so I invented the BAG LIGHT. My design saves time, and it helps prevent you from accidentally taking the wrong suitcase."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a suitcase. In doing so, it allows the owner to easily identify the suitcase. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also helps reduce hassles and stress when searching for a suitcase. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for travelers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-RSM-209, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED