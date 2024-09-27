Bitget Takes The Spotlight At TOKEN2049 Singapore With Industry-Leading Announcements

SINGAPORE, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the leading exchange and Web3 company, is pleased to reflect on its impactful participation at TOKEN2049 held at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore on September 18-19. The event this year was one of the biggest in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry, drawing in over 20,000 attendees. TOKEN2049 provided a significant platform for industry leaders, influencers, and enthusiasts to connect and exchange insights. It attracted over 400 exhibitors and garnered an impressive 123 million online impressions.

As TOKEN2049's title partner, Bitget showcased its dedication to advancing innovation in the cryptocurrency industry. The company announced some of the most important news of the year during the conference, including reaching 45 million users amidst its 6th anniversary celebration, $30 million investment in TON Blockchain, and being the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Professional Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM. Moreover, Bitget threw private boat parties, hosted exclusive meetups, and sponsored the Blockchain4Her Awards at the SheFi Summit, which honors female leaders in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industries.

Exchanges are essential to the development of the cryptocurrency market, as Bitget's CEO Gracy Chen highlighted in her keynote speech,“Exchanges at the Helm: Driving Crypto from Niche to Mainstream.” Gracy Chen stressed the company's strategic focus on localization and customization to improve user experience across diverse markets during a panel discussion at the event. She emphasized that Bitget has teams dedicated to these tasks, making sure their products are in line with local culture and preferences.“We focus on customization and localization in our product listings, language support, and cultural considerations,” Chen stated.“We are still learning how to better serve our global audience.”

“TOKEN2049 has been a remarkable opportunity for Bitget to engage with Web3 leaders and reflect on the industry's challenges and growth,” said Gracy Chen.“Our presence as a title partner allowed us to make significant investment and partnership announcements that will help shape the future narrative for crypto.”

Apart from its official obligations, Bitget threw a colorful Nightopia celebration at Zouk. More than 2,000 people attended the event, which included world-famous DJ Don Diablo and Bassjackers, and created an exciting atmosphere that combined entertainment and cryptocurrency culture. Those who purchased their NFT tickets with Bitget Wallet were eligible for special benefits, like a chance to win a $10,000 BWB airdrop and free drinks all evening.

Bitget's team engaged with over 3,000 attendees at side events during TOKEN2049, showcasing its creative offerings and initiatives within the cryptocurrency ecosystem. With close to 6-figure social media mentions, the exchange garnered significant attention and enhanced its position as a prominent player in the market.

Bitget's participation in TOKEN2049 reaffirmed its goal to empower users through cutting-edge trading solutions and showcased its commitment to encouraging community involvement. Bitget was founded in 2018 and now has over 30 million users worldwide. It is dedicated to improving the user experience by offering features like the first copy trading system.

Bitget's strategic focus on fostering relationships within the cryptocurrency community and advancing inclusivity and diversity in Web3 is highlighted by the successful execution of these events. As the company looks ahead, it remains dedicated to shaping the future of finance by ensuring secure, efficient digital transactions for all users.

