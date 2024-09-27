Dell Technologies' Digital Transformation Strategies And Innovations, 2024: Partnerships, Product Launches, ICT Budgets, Major ICT Contracts & More
The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Dell Technologies 2024" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides insights into the company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.
Dell Technologies (or Dell) is a US-based provider of information Technology solutions and services. The company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology infrastructure such as laptops, desktops, mobiles, workstations, storage devices, software, cloud solutions, and notebooks.
It markets products under brand names such as Dell, Dell Technologies and Alienware. The company also offers deployment, residency services, training, support, managed, cloud, and education services. Dell serves corporate businesses, government, educational institutions, law enforcement agencies, healthcare organizations, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company has business presence across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe, and it owns manufacturing facilities in the US, India, Poland, China, Brazil, Malaysia, and Ireland.
The report provides information and insights into Dell's tech activities, including:
Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs. Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships and product launches. Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits. Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.
Gain insights into Dell's tech operations. Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives. Gain insights into its technology themes under focus. Gain insights into various product launches and partnerships.
Key Topics Covered
Overview Digital Transformation Strategy Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs Technology Focus Technology Initiatives Acquisitions Venture Arm Investments Partnership, Investment & Acquisition Network Map ICT Budget Key Executives
