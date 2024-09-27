Russians Kill Four Civilians In Donetsk Region, Injure 11 Others

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, on September 26, the Russian forces killed four residents of Donetsk region and 11 others.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Chief of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, Vadym Filashkin, on .

"On September 26, Russians killed four residents of Donetsk region: two in Toretsk, and one each in Chasiv Yar and Siversk. As many as 11 people were injured in the region over the past day," Filashkin wrote.

inbe

He also noted that the total number of victims of Russians in Donetsk region stands at 2,784 killed and 6,168 injured, excluding the cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As previously reported, nearly 41,000 homes in Donetsk region have been damaged or destroyed since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.