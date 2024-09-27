Ukraine's Air Defenses Down 24 Russian Shahed Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shot down 24 Russian Shahed-type drones overnight, September 27.

According to Ukrinform, Ukraine's Air Force reported this on Telegram .

During the night, the Russian forces launched a ballistic Iskander-M/KN-23 missile from temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as two Kh-22 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 bombers over the Black Sea.

In addition, the invaders launched 32 Shahed attack drones from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk area.

Ukraine's air defenses, including anti-aircraft missile troops, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare units, were activated to counter the attack.

As a result, 24 Shahed drones were shot down. One drone entered Romanian airspace, while another was lost due to electronic warfare countermeasures by the Ukrainian defense forces.

Air defense operations were active in Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, and Odesa regions.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, early on September 27, a Russian drone attack in Odesa region killed three people and injured 11 others.