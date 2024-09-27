عربي


Friday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules


9/27/2024 5:00:06 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The German Bundesliga, Saudi Pro League, and UEFA Women's Champions League draw are the main highlights of football this Friday, September 27.

The day's schedule also includes matches from the Futsal World Cup , Brazilian Serie B, Italian Serie A, French Ligue 1, and NWSL.
UEFA Women's Champions League


  • 8:00 AM - Group stage draw - DAZN

Futsal World Cup

  • 9:30 AM - Thailand vs France - Sportv 2, CazéTV, and Fifa+
  • 12:00 PM - Argentina vs Croatia - Sportv 2, CazéTV, and Fifa+

Saudi Women's League

  • 12:10 PM - Al Taraji Women vs Al Shabab Women - DAZN
  • 12:20 PM - Al Nassr Women vs Al Ula Women - DAZN


Saudi Pro League

  • 12:20 PM - Al Nassr vs Al Wehda - BandSports and Canal GOAT
  • 3:00 PM - Al Qadisiah vs Al Ahli - BandSports and Canal GOAT

German Bundesliga

  • 3:30 PM - Borussia Dortmund vs Bochum - CazéTV and OneFootball

German 2. Bundesliga

  • 1:30 PM - Ulm vs Eintracht Braunschweig - OneFootball
  • 1:30 PM - Greuther Fürth vs Fortuna Düsseldorf - OneFootball

German Women's Bundesliga

  • 1:30 PM - Bayer Leverkusen Women vs Hoffenheim Women - DAZN

Spanish Women's Primera División

  • 3:00 PM - Atlético Madrid Women vs Madrid Women - DAZN

English Women's Super League

  • 3:30 PM - Crystal Palace Women vs Chelsea Women - ESPN 2 and Disney+

Italian Serie A

  • 3:45 PM - Milan vs Lecce - ESPN and Disney+

Belgian Pro League

  • 3:45 PM - Charleroi vs Club Brugge - Disney+

French Ligue 1

  • 4:00 PM - PSG vs Rennes - CazéTV

Portuguese Primeira Liga

  • 4:15 PM - Estoril vs Sporting - Disney+

Brazilian Serie B

  • 7:00 PM - Ceará vs Brusque - Sportv and Premiere
  • 9:30 PM - Coritiba vs Goiás - Sportv and Premiere
  • 9:30 PM - Paysandu vs Ituano - TV Brasil, Canal GOAT, and Premiere

NWSL

  • 11:00 PM - Angel City vs Washington Spirit - Canal GOAT

Where can I watch the Milan game in the Italian Serie A live? What time is it?

  • The Milan vs Lecce game will be broadcast live on ESPN and Disney+ at 3:45 PM.

What time is the PSG game in the French Ligue 1?

  • The PSG vs Rennes game will be broadcast live on CazéTV at 4:00 PM.

Which channel will show the Borussia Dortmund game in the German Bundesliga?

  • The Borussia Dortmund vs Bochum game will be broadcast live on CazéTV and OneFootball at 3:30 PM.

Which games will be broadcast live on pay TV?
Sportv

  • 9:30 AM - Thailand vs France - Futsal World Cup
  • 12:00 PM - Argentina vs Croatia - Futsal World Cup
  • 7:00 PM - Ceará vs Brusque - Brazilian Serie B
  • 9:30 PM - Coritiba vs Goiás - Brazilian Serie B

Where to watch and which games will be streamed live online today?
CazéTV

  • 9:30 AM - Thailand vs France - Futsal World Cup
  • 12:00 PM - Argentina vs Croatia - Futsal World Cup
  • 3:30 PM - Borussia Dortmund vs Bochum - German Bundesliga
  • 4:00 PM - PSG vs Rennes - French Ligue 1

The Rio Times

