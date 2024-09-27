Friday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The German Bundesliga, Saudi Pro League, and Women's draw are the main highlights of this Friday, September 27.



The day's schedule also includes matches from the Futsal , Brazilian Serie B, Italian Serie A, French Ligue 1, and NWSL.

UEFA Women's Champions League





8:00 AM - Group stage draw - DAZN







9:30 AM - Thailand vs France - Sportv 2, CazéTV, and Fifa+

12:00 PM - Argentina vs Croatia - Sportv 2, CazéTV, and Fifa+







12:10 PM - Al Taraji Women vs Al Shabab Women - DAZN

12:20 PM - Al Nassr Women vs Al Ula Women - DAZN







12:20 PM - Al Nassr vs Al Wehda - BandSports and Canal GOAT

3:00 PM - Al Qadisiah vs Al Ahli - BandSports and Canal GOAT





3:30 PM - Borussia Dortmund vs Bochum - CazéTV and OneFootball







1:30 PM - Ulm vs Eintracht Braunschweig - OneFootball

1:30 PM - Greuther Fürth vs Fortuna Düsseldorf - OneFootball





1:30 PM - Bayer Leverkusen Women vs Hoffenheim Women - DAZN





3:00 PM - Atlético Madrid Women vs Madrid Women - DAZN





3:30 PM - Crystal Palace Women vs Chelsea Women - ESPN 2 and Disney+





3:45 PM - Milan vs Lecce - ESPN and Disney+





3:45 PM - Charleroi vs Club Brugge - Disney+





4:00 PM - PSG vs Rennes - CazéTV





4:15 PM - Estoril vs Sporting - Disney+







7:00 PM - Ceará vs Brusque - Sportv and Premiere



9:30 PM - Coritiba vs Goiás - Sportv and Premiere

9:30 PM - Paysandu vs Ituano - TV Brasil, Canal GOAT, and Premiere





11:00 PM - Angel City vs Washington Spirit - Canal GOAT





