CRPF Trooper Dies After Fall From Under-Construction Building In Central Kashmir's Budgam
9/27/2024 3:10:11 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Budgam- A 27-year-old CRPF trooper, identified as Parveen Kumar from Haryana, lost his life after falling from a four-storey lift shaft at an under-construction Pandit Colony in Kakan Maran area of Central Kashmir's Budgam. The incident occurred early Friday morning, leaving his battalion in shock and mourning.
Kumar, who was serving with the Alpha 123 Battalion of the CRPF, had only recently married earlier this year. According to an army official G.D. Upendra Tiwari,
the battalion was preparing for deployment to Baramulla when Kumar was reported missing from his post.
“We began a search and eventually found him lying near the construction site. It is unclear how or when he reached that area,” he said to Kashmir Observer.
Kumar was rushed to Aga Syed Yousuf Memorial Hospital in Budgam, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
