Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Holds Several Meetings In Belgrade
Date
9/27/2024 3:07:31 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
Azerbaijan's energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov had some meetings
in Serbia, Azernews reports, citing the
ministry.
In the meeting with the Serbian Deputy Prime Minister and
Minister of Environmental Protection, Irena Vujovic, it was noted
that the friendly and partnership relations of the heads of state
of both countries boosted the development of bilateral relations in
all areas, including the energy sector.
Besides, the current state of energy cooperation between our
countries was highly appreciated. The recently signed agreement
between Azerbaijan and Serbia on cooperation in the field of
environmental protection was mentioned. It was stated that
cooperation with Serbia in the field of "green" energy will
contribute to energy transition and climate goals.
The meeting also discussed the reduction of carbon emissions,
the use of new technologies in this direction, and cooperation
within the framework of COP29. The global initiatives of the COP29
Presidency were discussed and Serbia was invited to join the global
promises made by Azerbaijan.
Furthermore, in the meeting with Serbian Economy Minister
Adrijana Mesarovic, discussions were held on the development of
bilateral cooperation. It was noted that 32.3 million cubic meters
of gas were supplied from Azerbaijan to Serbia in January-August of
this year, and cooperation on gas supply has expanded with the new
contract.
At the meeting, Serbia's joining the "Caspian-Black Sea-European
Green Energy Corridor", the construction of a gas power plant, the
supply of crude oil, and the possibilities of cooperation in gas
transit were considered. There was also an exchange of views
regarding the Business Forum planned to be held in Azerbaijan in
December.
MENAFN27092024000195011045ID1108721802
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.