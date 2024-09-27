Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Holds Several Meetings In Belgrade

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan's Parviz Shahbazov had some meetings in Serbia, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

In the meeting with the Serbian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Environmental Protection, Irena Vujovic, it was noted that the friendly and partnership relations of the heads of state of both countries boosted the development of bilateral relations in all areas, including the energy sector.

Besides, the current state of energy cooperation between our countries was highly appreciated. The recently signed agreement between Azerbaijan and Serbia on cooperation in the field of environmental protection was mentioned. It was stated that cooperation with Serbia in the field of "green" energy will contribute to energy transition and climate goals.

The meeting also discussed the reduction of carbon emissions, the use of new technologies in this direction, and cooperation within the framework of COP29. The global initiatives of the COP29 Presidency were discussed and Serbia was invited to join the global promises made by Azerbaijan.

Furthermore, in the meeting with Serbian Economy Minister Adrijana Mesarovic, discussions were held on the development of bilateral cooperation. It was noted that 32.3 million cubic meters of gas were supplied from Azerbaijan to Serbia in January-August of this year, and cooperation on gas supply has expanded with the new contract.

At the meeting, Serbia's joining the "Caspian-Black Sea-European Green Energy Corridor", the construction of a gas power plant, the supply of crude oil, and the possibilities of cooperation in gas transit were considered. There was also an exchange of views regarding the Business Forum planned to be held in Azerbaijan in December.