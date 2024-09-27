'Amir's UNGA Speech Represents True Sentiments Of Islamic Nations'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's speech at the opening session of UNGA represents the true sentiments of Arab and Islamic nations against unabated genocide of innocent Palestinians, Ambassador of Pakistan to Qatar, H E Muhemmed Aejaz (pictured) has said.

“The bold and principled stance of HH the Amir in his speech on the ongoing aggression against Gaza has again highlighted the importance of reaching an imminent ceasefire on humanitarian grounds and permanent solution of Palestine issue,” he said.

The Ambassador, in a statement, added that the Amir strongly opposed violence and targeting of innocent civilians by any party; a position Pakistan has always supported at all international forums.“I also praise Qatar's tireless mediation efforts to stop aggression against people of Gaza and Pakistan fully supports Qatar's role as a mediator to reach a ceasefire first and then finding a just solution of Palestinian issue.”

He further said:“HH the Amir rightly said in his speech that 'the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within a just and permanent solution is in the interest of the Israeli and Palestinian peoples. HH the Amir reiterated his stance in the speech that 'Qatar will spare no effort in working with its international partners and the United Nations to firmly consolidate the pillars of peace, security, sustainable development, human rights and the rule of law at all levels'. Pakistan always stands with Qatar and making joint efforts to achieve these noble goals.”