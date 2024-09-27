Uniting For Change: Azerbaijan's Strategic Role In Addressing Climate Challenges

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
As global awareness of climate change intensifies, the role of
nations in combating this pressing issue has become increasingly
critical. At the international conference on "Climate Changes and
Just Transition: The Role and Activity of Trade Unions," held in
Baku today, the deputy director of the Eastern Europe and Central
Asia office of the International labor Organization (ILO), Mikhail
Pushkin, noted that there is a delay in the implementation of the
Paris Agreement.
According to him, it is necessary to withstand climate changes:
"No country can overcome the current problems alone."
Azerbaijani officials have repeatedly emphasized that the main
focus of the COP, which will be held in the country this year, will
be on climate finance. Increasing climate finance, providing
financial support to developing countries, and ensuring more
efficient use of resources will be among the main topics of
discussion at COP29. Reaching an agreement on these issues can
create important solutions for the world. It should not be
forgotten that climate problems are a globally important issue, and
solving such problems requires the unity of the countries of the
world. In this sense, we can say that the whole world will unite in
Azerbaijan in November of this year to address this global
challenge.
One of the key initiatives on the COP29 agenda is the
creation of the Climate Finance Action Fund
The Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, Mikayil Jabbarov,
recently stated at the international conference on carbon
assessment, held in Baku and organized by the Intra-European
Organization of Tax Administrations (IOTA) and the State Tax
Service, that one of the main initiatives on the agenda of COP29 is
the creation of the Action Fund for Climate Finance.
The Minister noted that this Fund could play an important role
in addressing existing gaps in climate finance.
"The capital of the Fund is supposed to be provided mainly by
countries producing fossil fuels, as well as by companies engaged
in oil, gas, and coal production. The main goal of the Fund is to
invest in climate action in developing countries, as well as in
small island countries, and to increase the contributions of
countries with fossil fuel resources and enterprises operating in
this sector to the 'green transition,' " the Minister added.
It should be recalled that on July 19 of this year, Azerbaijan
announced the creation of the Climate Finance Action Fund (IMFF) to
invest in climate action in developing countries. The IMFF aims to
be a catalyst fund for public-private partnerships to mobilize the
private sector and reduce investment risks. Additionally, the Fund
will have special technical capacity to provide concessional and
grant-based support to rapidly overcome the consequences of natural
disasters in developing countries in need of assistance.
The IMFF will guarantee contracts for the purchase of future
products from small and medium producers operating in the field of
renewable energy, as well as provide compensation for the initial
capital loss for "green" industrial projects. The Fund will also
prioritize the food and agriculture sector to protect the basic
livelihoods of the population and achieve "net zero" emissions. The
proceeds from these projects will be reinvested in the Fund.
The Fund will be launched after raising initial funds of USD 1
billion and securing the participation of 10 shareholder countries
as donors.
It should be noted that 50 percent of the Fund's capital will be
directed to climate projects in developing countries that require
support in terms of mitigation, adaptation, and scientific
research. These measures will promote the application of
environmentally clean energy technologies, increase energy
efficiency, strengthen the climate resilience of vulnerable
populations, and create conditions for the development of advanced
technologies.
The remaining funds will be allocated to the development by
members of a new generation of Nationally Determined Contributions
to achieve the 1.5°C target. Azerbaijan is determined to be an
exemplary country in this field and is working on presenting a
Nationally Determined Contribution document aligned with the 1.5°C
goal.
Azerbaijan's strategic initiatives to meet the
1.5-degree climate target
The 1.5-degree target is one of the main objectives of the Paris
Agreement. This target aims to limit the global temperature
increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels.
Exceeding this threshold could lead to irreversible changes in
climate systems, negatively affecting ecosystems, economies, and
human health worldwide. According to reports from the
Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), surpassing the
1.5-degree mark may result in more frequent large-scale
disasters.
One universal approach to achieving this goal involves the
development of renewable energy sources.
Azerbaijan is undertaking large-scale measures to promote the
use of renewable energy. The goal is to increase the share of
"green energy" in electricity production in a country rich in
hydrocarbon resources. Overall, Azerbaijan has significant
potential for transitioning to green energy and utilizing
alternative energy sources.
To this end, solar, wind, and hydropower projects are being
implemented in Azerbaijan. The country's renewable energy potential
is estimated at 27,000 MW, with 23,000 MW from solar energy and
3,000 MW from wind energy. Solar energy production can be organized
across almost the entire territory of the country, while the
capital city, Baku, and the Absheron and Khizi regions are
particularly favorable for wind energy. By the end of 2027, it is
planned to commission nine solar and wind power plants, with a
total energy capacity of 2 gigawatts. Additionally, by 2030, ten
more wind and solar power plants will be constructed, contributing
up to 5 gigawatts of potential energy.
As part of its "green energy" strategy, Azerbaijan aims to
increase the share of renewable energy in the energy sector to 30%
by 2030. The country also possesses significant potential in
offshore wind energy. These projects will enhance local energy
supply and make a substantial contribution to the global fight
against climate change.
Azerbaijan's inclusion in the Coalition of Finance
Ministers bolsters efforts against climate change
The Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been
accepted as a full member of the Coalition of Finance Ministers for
Climate Action.
The Coalition, which includes finance ministers from 92
countries, has institutional partnerships with 26 international
organizations that play key technical and advisory roles in
supporting finance ministers' efforts to develop and implement
climate change policies.
It should be noted that in April 2024, Azerbaijan participated
in the 11th meeting of the Coalition of Finance Ministers for
Climate Action, where discussions focused on the financing needs
required for implementing Azerbaijan's Nationally Determined
Contributions (commitments made by countries to reduce greenhouse
gases).
The Coalition is a group created to enhance the role of finance
ministries in addressing climate change. Established in 2019, it
aims to integrate climate considerations into fiscal policies,
budget processes, and economic planning. The Coalition promotes
cooperation among member countries to mobilize finance for climate
action, encourage sustainable investment, and implement effective
climate policies. It seeks to ensure that financial systems support
the transition to low-carbon economies while addressing the impacts
of climate change. Members share best practices, develop tools, and
advocate for climate finance initiatives globally.
In conclusion, Azerbaijan's strategic initiatives reflect a
robust commitment to addressing climate change and promoting a just
transition to renewable energy. By focusing on enhancing climate
finance, investing in sustainable energy projects, and
collaborating within international frameworks, the country aims to
meet the ambitious 1.5-degree target outlined in the Paris
Agreement. As the global community gathers for COP29, Azerbaijan's
efforts serve as a testament to the importance of unity and
collective action in tackling one of the greatest challenges of our
time. Through its leadership and innovation, Azerbaijan not only
seeks to improve its own energy landscape but also to inspire
global cooperation in the fight against climate change.
