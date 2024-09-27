Give Up Arms, Come For Talks: Amit Shah To Terrorists

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Kathua- Extending an olive branch to the terrorists operating in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Amit Shah asked them on Thursday to give up arms and come forward for talks with the or be prepared to get neutralised at the hands of security forces.

“For vote-bank politics, they (opposition parties) are asking for talks with terrorists. If they want to talk, let them come forward after giving up arms. In the northeast, 10,000 people have surrendered,” the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said, addressing a poll rally in this Assembly segment in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

This was Shah's fourth rally of the day in Udhampur and Kathua districts, which along with Jammu and Samba districts and three north Kashmir districts of Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora, are scheduled to go to polls in the third and final phase of the Assembly election on October 1.

“Give up arms and come for talks, otherwise our forces will hunt you down,” the home minister said, pledging to bury terrorism in“pataal” (under the ground).

He said the BJP has strengthened grassroot-level democracy in Jammu and Kashmir, which is now moving forward on the path of development after suffering immensely due to terrorism for more than three decades.

Shah took a sharp swipe at National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, mocking his aspirations to become Chief Minister. Shah claimed that both the Congress and the National Conference have been“wiped out” in the first two phases of the ongoing Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.

“Omar Abdullah is dreaming that he will become Chief Minister,” Shah said.

He further accused Abdullah of backtracking on his promise to refrain from contesting elections until Jammu and Kashmir regained statehood.

“Omar used to say that he will not contest in elections until Jammu and Kashmir gets statehood, now he is contesting from two seats.”



He added that the first two phases of polling (on September 18 and September 25) are over and we have a record 55-per cent voting. The time has gone when you were getting elected by a few thousand votes,he said, targeting the National Conference (NC), People's Democratic Party (PDP) and Congress leadership.

“The NC and the Congress provided protection to terrorism for 40 years.... We have finished terrorism and opened new avenues of development for Jammu and Kashmir, which is marching forward along with the other parts of the country. We will not rest till terrorism is buried in 'pataal',” the home minister asserted.

Shadow Of Terrorism Over Jammu Hills

The Home Minister said the BJP-led Centre will not allow even the“shadow of terrorism” over the hills of the Jammu region as it has taken concrete measures and strengthened the village defence guards to counter the threat.

Shah's remarks came as several hill areas of the Jammu region, including Doda, Kishtwar, Kathua, Udhampur and Reasi districts, have recorded a spurt in terror-related incidents since April.

“Let Pakistan do whatever it wants, we will not allow the shadow of terrorism in the hills of the Jammu region. We have strengthened the VDGs and youngsters in villages and given them INSAS rifles to fight terrorism,” the home minister told an election rally in the Bani Assembly segment of Kathua district.

Kathua witnessed a deadly ambush by terrorists on an Army patrol in the remote forest belt of Machedi on July 8, resulting in the killing of five soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO).

Starting his speech by paying tributes to the fallen soldiers, Shah said the government has taken several concrete measures to ensure that terrorism does not rear its head in the region again.

Slamming the Congress, National Conference (NC) and People's Democratic Party (PDP) over their poll promises, he said these parties are talking about releasing stone-pelters and terrorists from imprisonment, but“I want to tell them that the right place for terrorists is in jails and we cannot allow anyone to set them free”.

Seeking votes for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in the ongoing Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, Shah said if the saffron party registers an electoral victory in the Union Territory, it will be celebrated across the country.

“If the NC-Congress alliance wins, there will be fireworks in Pakistan. Do you want Pakistan to celebrate?” he asked the gathering.

The home minister said the opposition parties are talking about restoration of Article 370 of the Constitution and revival of terrorism, but“we will not allow this to happen, let their five generations come to fulfil this promise”.

He said the Congress and the NC have joined hands for the Jammu and Kashmir polls and are saying“our friendship is everlasting”.

“Rahul baba (Congress leader Rahul Gandhi) does not know that (NC vice president) Omar Abdullah's grandfather, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, was jailed by his grandmother (former prime minister) Indira Gandhi on treason charges,” Shah added.

He said Abdullah is dreaming of becoming the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir again.“After two phases of polling (on September 18 and September 25), the NC-Congress alliance has been wiped out. Come October 8, the BJP will form the next government in Jammu and Kashmir,” Shah said.

The counting of the votes polled in the Jammu and Kashmir election will be taken up on October 8.

The home minister took a jibe at Abdullah for contesting the election from two seats, after changing his decision not to enter the poll fray till Jammu and Kashmir continues to be a Union Territory, and said this is the outcome of fear.

“Under fear, he said he will not fight (polls) till statehood is restored but changed his mind and announced his decision to contest the election from Ganderbal. Again, the fear of defeat made him file his candidature from another seat (Budgam),” Shah said.

The home minister promised a special recruitment drive for youngsters in Jammu and Kashmir and said“we want to arm our youngsters to safeguard the country.”