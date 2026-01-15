Meghalaya CM Condemns Threat Issued Against MLA And Opposition Leader

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, Jan 16 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Thursday strongly condemned the recent threats allegedly issued by the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) against Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit, president of the Voice of People Party (VPP), terming the development“serious and completely unacceptable.”

Speaking to reporters here, Sangma said that issuing threats in any form undermines peace and cannot be tolerated in a democratic society.

He underlined that the identity or position of the person being threatened is immaterial, asserting that such acts are unacceptable whether directed at an elected representative, a businessperson, or an ordinary citizen.

“The safety and security of our people is paramount. Every citizen matters, and the government remains fully committed to ensuring protection for all,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that the state administration and law enforcement agencies are taking the matter seriously and will take all necessary steps to ensure that peace and public order are not disturbed.

Referring to the broader issue of militancy and dialogue, Sangma said the government remains open to the idea of peace talks with the HNLC but stressed that such a process requires careful preparation and cooperation from multiple stakeholders.

“Peace is our top priority. As Chief Minister, my goal is to see lasting peace prevail in the region. However, reaching that goal demands sincerity, seriousness and commitment from all concerned,” he said.

He noted that peace negotiations are complex and cannot be rushed, as they involve confidence-building measures, consultations and a clear roadmap to ensure meaningful outcomes.

The Chief Minister reiterated that violence, intimidation or threats only derail the peace process and create fear among citizens. Sangma further emphasized that the Meghalaya government will continue to pursue development and inclusive governance while ensuring that law and order are firmly upheld.

“We want progress, stability and harmony. For that, everyone must respect the rule of law and work towards constructive solutions,” he added.

Notably, the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) is an outlawed militant organisation operating primarily in Meghalaya, advocating a separatist ideology centred on the rights and identity of the Khasi–Jaintia people.

Formed in the early 1990s, the group has been involved in incidents of violence, extortion and intimidation, targeting government institutions, political leaders and civilians at various points.

The organisation was banned by the Government of India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act due to its armed activities and threat to internal security.

Over the years, the HNLC has seen periods of decline as well as attempts at dialogue, with intermittent discussions on peace talks aimed at restoring stability in the region.

However, sporadic threats and statements attributed to the group continue to raise concerns over law and order, prompting the state government to reiterate its commitment to citizen safety while keeping the door open for a peaceful resolution through dialogue within the framework of the Constitution. '