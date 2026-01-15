NCB Secures 15 Years' Jail For 2 Inter-State Drug Traffickers Held In Bhopal

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) A Special NDPS Court in Madhya Pradesh sentenced two drug traffickers to 15 years' imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh each, for involvement in drug trafficking from Sonepur in Odisha to Bhopal, an Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official said.

The Special Court in Raisen on Wednesday held Zakir, son of Shabir Shah, resident of Gandhi Nagar in Bhopal, and Liyakat Ali, son of Sharafat Ali, resident of Arjun Nagar in Bhopal, guilty under Section 8(C), 20 (b)(ii) (C) and 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985, the official said on Thursday in a statement.

Zakir and Liyakat Ali were arrested on December 29, 2022, while they were carrying 109.150 kg ganja in a car, the Enforcement Directorate said.

During investigation, it was found that the seized ganja was sourced from Sonepur in Odisha and was destined to Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

The NCB's Indore Zone intercepted their car Fiesta vehicle at Khiriya Toll Plaza on Jabalpur-Bhopal Highway (NH-44) in Raisen district, and apprehended them after recovery of the contraband, a statement said.

In a separate case, a Special NDPS Court in Madhya Pradesh sentenced an inter-state drug trafficker to five years' rigorous imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 50,000, an NCB official said on Thursday.

The Special Court in Dewas held Vivek Kumar Singh, a resident of Pune, guilty and sent him to imprisonment for carrying 675 gram charas at the time of his arrest on March 31, 2024.

He was sentenced to jail on Thursday under Sections 8(C), 20 of the NDPS Act, 1985, the NCB said.

The case dates to March 31, 2024, when officers of the NCB's Indore Zone intercepted a Jogeshwari Travels Bus travelling from Bhopal to Pune, at Dewas Toll Plaza, Bypass Road.

During a check, Vivek Kumar Singh, son of Jamuna Prasad, was arrested along with 675 Gram charas.

A case was registered under Crime Register Number, the NCB said.

During investigation, it was found that the seized charas was sourced from Kullu in Himachal Pradesh and was destined to Pune in Maharashtra, a statement said.

A complaint in this matter was filed before the Special NDPS Court at Dewas on May 14, 2024.

On Thursday, the court convicted the accused and sentenced him to five years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 50,000 under Section 8(C), 20 of the NDPS Act, 1985.