Public Research For Climate Action
Date
9/26/2024 11:00:17 PM
(MENAFN- 3BL)
Originally published on href="" target="_blank" bne
The transition to net-zero will require complex, systemic change. Policymakers, companies, financial firms and civil society alike all need accurate data on the various sectors, technologies, and commodities required for the transition. They will also need to 'connect the dots' across these commodities and technologies. BloombergNEF works closely with clients to help them develop a broad perspective on the energy transition, empowering them to accurately assess, manage and implement the changes that will mark the coming years.
In the leadup to Climate Week NYC, Biodiversity COP16, and COP29, BNEF is publishing a number of public reports to help guide conversations around energy, transport, industry, biodiversity, policy and finance.
Click here to access this featured research:
MENAFN26092024007202015466ID1108721387
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.